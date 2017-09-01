New Childhood Cancer Treatment Approved by FDA

St. Louis, MO. August 31 – The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of cancer treatment for children.

It’s called CAR T Cell Therapy and will be available in this region at Siteman Cancer Center and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where Washington University physician Dr. Armin Ghobadi specializes in treating leukemia.

“The CAR T cells, they find the cancer cells, and the cancer cells cannot hide anymore. They find and kill them and they are extremely effective,” he says.

Ghobadi says this treatment genetically engineers a patient’s own blood cells, turning them into assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.