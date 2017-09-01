New Childhood Cancer Treatment Approved by FDA

St. Louis, MO. August 31 – The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new type of cancer treatment for children.
It’s called CAR T Cell Therapy and will be available in this region at Siteman Cancer Center and St. Louis Children’s Hospital, where Washington University physician Dr. Armin Ghobadi specializes in treating leukemia.
“The CAR T cells, they find the cancer cells, and the cancer cells cannot hide anymore. They find and kill them and they are extremely effective,” he says.
Ghobadi says this treatment genetically engineers a patient’s own blood cells, turning them into assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.
Nuevo tratamiento para el cáncer infantil aprobado por la FDA
St. Louis, MO. 31 de agosto – La Food and Drug Administration ha aprobado un nuevo tipo de tratamiento contra el cáncer infantil.
Se llama CAR T Cell Therapy y estará disponible en esta región en Siteman Cancer Center y St. Louis Children’s Hospital, donde el médico de la Universidad de Washington, Dr. Armin Ghobadi, se especializa en el tratamiento de la leucemia.
“Las células T CAR, encuentran las células cancerosas, y las células cancerosas ya no pueden esconderse. Las encuentran y las matan y son extremadamente eficaces “, dice.
Ghobadi dice que este tratamiento genera genéticamente las células sanguíneas de un paciente, convirtiéndolas en asesinos para buscar y destruir la leucemia infantil.