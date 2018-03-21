New restaurant by Ben Poremba to open on April in Maplewood

You will be a lot hungrier after reading the following news: Ben Poremba, the St. Louis empire-builder behind 2017 hit Mexican restaurant, Nixta, will be back in the kitchen, at the new Bengelina Hospitality Group restaurant, Benevolent King.
The restaurant takes its name from Moroccan sultan Mohammed V, who famously protected his country’s Jewish community from the nazis and the French Vichy government during WWII. “My mother is from Morocco and my father is a Holocaust survivor so, not to be too morbid, but the subject was there,” Poremba said.
The restaurant will be located in the St. Louis suburb of Maplewood and will consist only of 28 seats. Poremba doesn’t want patrons to expect typical Moroccan food, instead he says, “I’m just going to cook my food and draw on a real strong foundation when it comes to the pantry of Moroccan cooking.”
Poremba is no stranger to success, having made the upscale, inventive Mexican restaurant Nixta a success last year, with help from the cooking of chef Tello Carreo. Poremba’s new restaurant will open in April.
Nuevo restaurante de Ben Poremba abrirá en abril en Maplewood
Estarás mucho más hambriento después de leer las siguientes noticias: Ben Poremba, el constructor de imperios de St. Louis detrás del exitoso restaurante mexicano 2017, Nixta, estará de regreso en la cocina, en el nuevo restaurante de Bengelina Hospitality Group, Benevolent King.
El restaurante toma su nombre del sultán marroquí Mohammed V, que protegió a la comunidad judía de su país de los nazis y el gobierno francés de Vichy durante la Segunda Guerra Mundial. “Mi madre es de Marruecos y mi padre es un sobreviviente del Holocausto, por lo que el tema estaba allí”, dijo Poremba.
El restaurante estará ubicado en el suburbio de Maplewood, en St. Louis, y tendrá solo en 28 asientos. Poremba no quiere que los clientes esperen comida típica marroquí, sino que dice: “Voy a cocinar mi comida y contar con una base realmente sólida en lo que respecta a la despensa de la cocina marroquí”.
Poremba no es ajeno al éxito, ya que el innovador restaurante mexicano Nixta fue un éxito el año pasado, con la ayuda en la cocina del chef Tello Carreo. El nuevo restaurante de Poremba abrirá en abril.