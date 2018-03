New study suggests doctorate students are six times more prone to depression and anxiety

A new study published in “Nature Biotechnology”, directed by Nathan Vanderford, researcher at the University of Kentucky, describes that doctorate students are 39% more likely to suffer from mental disorders like depression and anxiety, compared to 6% in the general population.

This claim is supported by another study conducted by the Ghent University, in Belgium, which found that doctorate students suffer from mental health disorders more frequently than people at other high-demanding jobs. “This is a very important finding as we are increasingly understanding that there are mental disorders among the doctorate population and studies like this help us better understand the causes,” said Vanderford.

Katia Levecque, researcher at the Ghent University and author of the Belgian study, took a sample of 3.659 doctorate students from Flemish universities, which follow a similar program to American universities, and recorded how many times students said they had experienced some of the twelve traits considered as signs of stress and, potentially, depression. Among these traits are feeling unhappy, under constant pressure, experiencing low sef-confidence and insomnia due to worries or fears.

“We’ve been the first to study doctorate students as a separate group using a good-sized sample and comparing them against other highly-educated groups,” said Levecque.

The studies are evidence that even in the efforts to better one’s circumstances, the individual can experience the same fears and concerns as low-income and less-educated groups, even in countries where economic circumstances are favorable.