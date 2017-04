New transport could allow a 23-minute trip from St. Louis to Kansas City

ST. LOUIS, MO. APRIL 7. Hyperloop is a proposed transport in the Hyperloop One Global Challenge, which asked applicants from around the world to make their case for getting a Hyperloop route in their city or region.

The 240-mile route would allow traveling from Kansas City to St. Louis in 23 minutes, and is one of the 35 finalist of this challenge. It would be a floating transportation in which passengers would sit in pods that that would float in a tube along a magnetic track.

The Global Challenge received more than 2,600 team applications from 100-plus countries. The 35 semifinalists include 11 teams from the U.S., including the Hyperloop Missouri Team, which consists of Missouri Department of Transportation representatives.