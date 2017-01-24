Dr. Mario Castro,

New Treatments against Asthma

By Shadia Habeych

In 1965, the family of Dr. Mario Castro moved to Kansas City from communist Cuba to find new opportunities in the land of dreams. Mario grew up in Kansas and completed his undergraduate and medical school at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, after his graduation, he moved to Minnesota for his residency at the Mayo Clinic, where he also completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine. In 1994, Dr. Castro moved to St Louis and completed his masters at the St Louis University.

Dr. Mario Castro is the Director of the Asthma and Airway Translational Research Unit, Director of the Office for Faculty Development in the Department of Medicine, and Director of Training Grant Programs in the Clinical Research Training Center. He is also a Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri and Adjunct Associate Professor of Community Health at St. Louis University School of Public Health.

Thanks to his humanitarian efforts, Dr. Castro has been recognized nationally and internationally by helping improve the delivery of asthma care in St Louis and other countries in South and Central America, as well as, raising awareness about the pulmonary disease. In 2010, Dr. Mario Castro helped fund the Santo Hermano Pedro Hospital in Honduras, providing medical attention to their underprivileged community.

Some of his research includes the development of asthma, pulmonary and bronchitis from an early age, the causes of asthma and other respiratory allergies, and the different types of asthmas and how can be treated.

On his own words, Dr. Castro is a pulmonologist and lung specialist at the Washington University School of Medicine. He specializes in understanding the origins and pathogenesis of asthma and how it develops into pulmonary, as well as, understanding how to treat patients that have severe asthma and trying to develop new therapies for those patients to help minimize their disability.

Dr. Castro has become a successful example in our community, showing dedication and perseverance. His work has inspired not only other fellow Hispanics but the American community as well.

R.L. What has been your biggest contribution to the Hispanic Community in the United States, especially to the younger generations?

M.C: Coming up with new therapies for patients with severe asthma which some have been Hispanic. So that includes a new device treatment that we came up with, called bronchial thermoplasty where we were able to reduce the muscle around the airways and allow the patient to lead a much better life. We also work with Latinos outside the U.S. I do mission work in Central America with unders and helped build a hospital where we send a variety of specialty teams from the U.S. to Honduras

R.L. What do you think is the biggest challenge for young professional Hispanics in The United States?

M.C: Coming from educational systems that are more limited than what we have here in the U.S. That has been a limitation for the Hispanic community. Also, it’s hard to find other Hispanics that are working in your same area; it’s taking me awhile to network with other Hispanics.

R.L. Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?

M.C: The wonderful thing about the United States is that it has many different careers and opportunities. The academic system is top notch and has a positive impact in the world, so I think young Latinos have many opportunities to advance in terms of education and be much better prepared to go out in the workforce.