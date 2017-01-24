New Treatments against Asthma
Dr. Mario Castro,
By Shadia Habeych
In 1965, the family of Dr. Mario Castro moved to Kansas City from communist Cuba to find new opportunities in the land of dreams. Mario grew up in Kansas and completed his undergraduate and medical school at the University of Missouri in Kansas City, after his graduation, he moved to Minnesota for his residency at the Mayo Clinic, where he also completed a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care medicine. In 1994, Dr. Castro moved to St Louis and completed his masters at the St Louis University.
Dr. Mario Castro is the Director of the Asthma and Airway Translational Research Unit, Director of the Office for Faculty Development in the Department of Medicine, and Director of Training Grant Programs in the Clinical Research Training Center. He is also a Professor of Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, Professor of Medicine and Pediatrics at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis, Missouri and Adjunct Associate Professor of Community Health at St. Louis University School of Public Health.
Thanks to his humanitarian efforts, Dr. Castro has been recognized nationally and internationally by helping improve the delivery of asthma care in St Louis and other countries in South and Central America, as well as, raising awareness about the pulmonary disease. In 2010, Dr. Mario Castro helped fund the Santo Hermano Pedro Hospital in Honduras, providing medical attention to their underprivileged community.
Some of his research includes the development of asthma, pulmonary and bronchitis from an early age, the causes of asthma and other respiratory allergies, and the different types of asthmas and how can be treated.
On his own words, Dr. Castro is a pulmonologist and lung specialist at the Washington University School of Medicine. He specializes in understanding the origins and pathogenesis of asthma and how it develops into pulmonary, as well as, understanding how to treat patients that have severe asthma and trying to develop new therapies for those patients to help minimize their disability.
Dr. Castro has become a successful example in our community, showing dedication and perseverance. His work has inspired not only other fellow Hispanics but the American community as well.
R.L. What has been your biggest contribution to the Hispanic Community in the United States, especially to the younger generations?
M.C: Coming up with new therapies for patients with severe asthma which some have been Hispanic. So that includes a new device treatment that we came up with, called bronchial thermoplasty where we were able to reduce the muscle around the airways and allow the patient to lead a much better life. We also work with Latinos outside the U.S. I do mission work in Central America with unders and helped build a hospital where we send a variety of specialty teams from the U.S. to Honduras
R.L. What do you think is the biggest challenge for young professional Hispanics in The United States?
M.C: Coming from educational systems that are more limited than what we have here in the U.S. That has been a limitation for the Hispanic community. Also, it’s hard to find other Hispanics that are working in your same area; it’s taking me awhile to network with other Hispanics.
R.L. Can you leave us a message to motivate the young Latinos of St Louis to continue building their dreams without fear of failing?
M.C: The wonderful thing about the United States is that it has many different careers and opportunities. The academic system is top notch and has a positive impact in the world, so I think young Latinos have many opportunities to advance in terms of education and be much better prepared to go out in the workforce.
Nuevos tratamientos contra el Asma
Por Shadia Habeych
En 1965, la familia del Dr. Mario Castro se trasladó a Kansas City desde la Cuba comunista para encontrar nuevas oportunidades en la tierra de los sueños. Mario creció en Kansas y completó su escuela de pregrado y medicina en la Universidad de Missouri en Kansas City. Después de su graduación, se trasladó a Minnesota para su residencia en la Clínica Mayo, donde también completó una beca en medicina pulmonar y cuidados críticos. En 1994, el Dr. Castro se mudó a St. Louis y completó su maestría en la Universidad de Saint Louis.
El Dr. Mario Castro es Director de la Unidad de Investigación aplicada al Asma y las vías respiratorias, Director de la Oficina de Desarrollo de Docentes en el Departamento de Medicina y Director de Programas de Becas de Capacitación en el Centro de Capacitación en Investigación Clínica. También es Profesor de Medicina Pulmonar y Cuidado Crítico, Profesor de Medicina y Pediatría en la Facultad de Medicina de la Universidad de Washington en St. Louis, Missouri, y Profesor Asociado Adjunto de Salud Comunitaria en la Escuela de Salud Pública de la Universidad de Saint Louis.
Gracias a sus esfuerzos humanitarios, el Dr. Castro ha sido reconocido a nivel nacional e internacional, ayudando a mejorar la atención del asma en la ciudad y otros países de América del Sur y Central, así como a concienciar sobre la enfermedad pulmonar. En 2010, el Dr. Mario Castro ayudó a financiar el Hospital Santo Hermano Pedro en Honduras, prestando atención médica a su comunidad desfavorecida.
Algunas de sus investigaciones incluyen el desarrollo del asma, pulmonía y bronquitis desde una edad temprana, las causas del asma y otras alergias respiratorias, y los diferentes tipos de asma y cómo se pueden tratar.
Según sus propias palabras, el Dr. Castro es pulmonólogo y especialista en pulmones en la Escuela de Medicina de la Universidad de Washington. Se especializa en la comprensión de los orígenes y la patogénesis del asma y cómo se convierte en pulmonía, además de la comprensión de cómo tratar a los pacientes que tienen asma grave, buscando desarrollar nuevas terapias para esos pacientes, y ayudando a minimizar su discapacidad.
El Dr. Castro se ha convertido en un ejemplo exitoso en nuestra comunidad, mostrando dedicación y perseverancia. Su trabajo ha inspirado no sólo a otros hispanos, sino también a la comunidad americana.
R.L. ¿Cuál ha sido su mayor contribución a la comunidad hispana en los Estados Unidos, especialmente a las generaciones más jóvenes?
M.C: Crear nuevas terapias para pacientes con asma grave, algunos han sido hispanos. Entre ellas un nuevo tratamiento de dispositivo que se nos ocurrió, llamado termoplastia bronquial, donde pudimos reducir el músculo alrededor de las vías respiratorias y permitir al paciente llevar una vida mucho mejor. También trabajamos con latinos fuera de los Estados Unidos. Hago trabajo misionero en Centroamérica y ayudé a construir un hospital donde enviamos una variedad de equipos especializados de los Estados Unidos a Honduras
R.L. ¿Cuál cree que es el mayor desafío para los jóvenes hispanos profesionales en Estados Unidos?
M.C: Venir de sistemas educativos que son más limitados de lo que tenemos aquí en los EE.UU. Esto ha sido una limitación para la comunidad hispana. Además, es difícil encontrar otros hispanos que estén trabajando en la misma área; me ha tomado un tiempo establecer contactos con otros hispanos.
R.L. ¿Puede dejarnos un mensaje para motivar a los jóvenes latinos de Saint Louis a seguir construyendo sus sueños sin temor a fracasar?
M.C: Lo maravilloso de los Estados Unidos es que tiene muchas carreras y oportunidades diferentes. El sistema académico es de primera categoría y tiene un impacto positivo en el mundo, así que creo que los latinos jóvenes tienen muchas oportunidades de avanzar en términos de educación y estar mucho mejor preparados para salir a trabajar.