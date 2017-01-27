New US envoy starts tenure at United Nations with threats

United Nations, Jan 27 (efe_epa).- The new US ambassador to the United Nations introduced herself to the world body on Friday by threatening unspecified consequences for Washington allies who don’t toe the line.

“For those that don’t have our back, we are taking names,” former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said on her arrival at UN headquarters in New York.

Proclaiming a “new US UN,” she said that the world body and its member-nations would “see a change in the way we do business.”

Haley’s boss, President Donald Trump, has spoken disparagingly about the UN.

“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time,” he said late last month on Twitter. “So sad!”

The Trump administration is expected to significantly reduce US funding for the world body.

“This administration is prepared and ready to have me go in and look at the UN – and everything that’s working, we’re going to make it better. Anything not working, we’ll fix, and anything that seems obsolete and not necessary, we’re going to do away with,” Haley said.

“Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN, and the way to show value is to show our strength, show our full voice. Have the backs of our allies and make sure our allies have our backs as well,” she said.

“For those who don’t have our backs, we’re taking names, and we will make points to respond to that accordingly,” Haley added.

Following her remarks, the new ambassador presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Haley, the 45-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, has virtually no experience in the international realm.