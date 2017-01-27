New US envoy starts tenure at United Nations with threats
United Nations, Jan 27 (efe_epa).- The new US ambassador to the United Nations introduced herself to the world body on Friday by threatening unspecified consequences for Washington allies who don’t toe the line.
“For those that don’t have our back, we are taking names,” former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley said on her arrival at UN headquarters in New York.
Proclaiming a “new US UN,” she said that the world body and its member-nations would “see a change in the way we do business.”
Haley’s boss, President Donald Trump, has spoken disparagingly about the UN.
“The United Nations has such great potential but right now it is just a club for people to get together, talk and have a good time,” he said late last month on Twitter. “So sad!”
The Trump administration is expected to significantly reduce US funding for the world body.
“This administration is prepared and ready to have me go in and look at the UN – and everything that’s working, we’re going to make it better. Anything not working, we’ll fix, and anything that seems obsolete and not necessary, we’re going to do away with,” Haley said.
“Our goal with the administration is to show value at the UN, and the way to show value is to show our strength, show our full voice. Have the backs of our allies and make sure our allies have our backs as well,” she said.
“For those who don’t have our backs, we’re taking names, and we will make points to respond to that accordingly,” Haley added.
Following her remarks, the new ambassador presented her credentials to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Haley, the 45-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants, has virtually no experience in the international realm.
Nueva embajadora de Estados Unidos ante la ONU, llega con tono amenazante
NACIONES UNIDAS. ENERO 27. La nueva embajadora de Estados Unidos ante las Naciones Unidas se presentó el viernes al organismo mundial amenazando con consecuencias no especificadas para los aliados de Washington que no le respalden.
“Para aquellos que no nos respalden, estamos apuntando nombres”, dijo la ex gobernadora de Carolina del Sur, Nikki Haley, a su llegada a la sede de la ONU en Nueva York.
Proclamando una “nueva ONU”, dijo que el organismo mundial y sus países miembros “verían un cambio en la forma en que hacemos negocios”.
El jefe de Haley, el presidente Donald Trump, ha hablado despectivamente sobre la ONU.
“Las Naciones Unidas tienen un gran potencial, pero en este momento es sólo un club para que las personas se reúnan, hablen y se diviertan”, dijo el mes pasado en Twitter. “¡Muy triste!”
Se espera que el gobierno de Trump reduzca significativamente la financiación estadounidense para el organismo mundial.
“Esta administración está preparada y dispuesta a hacerme entrar y observar a la ONU – y todo lo que está funcionando, lo vamos a mejorar, todo lo que no funcione, lo arreglaremos y todo lo que parezca obsoleto y no necesario, lo vamos a acabar”, dijo Haley.
“Nuestra meta con la administración es mostrar valor en la ONU, y la manera de demostrar nuestro valor es demostrar nuestra fuerza, demostrar nuestra voz plena, tener el respaldo de nuestros aliados y asegurarnos de que nuestros aliados también tengan nuestro respaldo”, dijo ella.
“Para aquellos que no nos respalden, estamos tomando nombres, y vamos a responder consecuentemente a eso”.
Después de sus comentarios, la nueva embajadora presentó sus credenciales al Secretario General de la ONU, Antonio Guterres. Haley, la hija de 45 años de inmigrantes indios, prácticamente no tiene experiencia en el ámbito internacional.