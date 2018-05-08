New York Attorney General resigns over assault allegations

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned following a report on allegations of assault by multiple women in The New Yorker.
“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”
The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said they had opened an investigation after the accusations were made against Schneiderman.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for Schneiderman’s resignation on Monday.
“No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit,” the governor said.
Schneiderman had been a fierce critic of the Trump administration, and was one of the rising stars within the Democratic Party ranks. He had also been instrumental to the #MeToo movement as he had brought legal action against film producer Harvey Weinstein.
The allegations come from four women, two of whom have chosen to remain anonymous. Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam spoke on the record to The New Yorker saying that Schneiderman had been physically violent towards them “often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.”
According to The New Yorker, Manning Barish and Selvaratnam said he had hit and choked them.
Manning Barish posted on Facebook: “I could not remain silent and encourage other women to be brave for me. I could not leave my sisters who had been harmed hanging-discredited-when I knew the truth.”
Schneideman’s ex-wife, Jennifer Cunningham, came to his defense on Monday saying that the description of the women of his former husband were “completely inconsistent with the man I know.”
“I’ve known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true,” said Cunningham.
Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York joined Governor Cuomo in calling for Schneiderman to step down.
“The violent actions described by multiple women in this story are abhorrent. Based on this extensive and serious reporting, I do not believe that Eric Schneiderman should continue to serve as Attorney General. There should be a full and immediate investigation into these credible allegations.”
The New York Police Department said it had not received complaints against the former attorney general but that if it receives any “it will investigate them thoroughly.”
Fiscal General de Nueva York renuncia tras acusaciones de agresión
El Fiscal General de Nueva York, Eric Schneiderman, renunció luego de un reportaje sobre acusaciones de asalto de varias mujeres en The New Yorker.
“Ha sido un gran honor y privilegio servir como Fiscal General para el pueblo del Estado de Nueva York. En las últimas horas, se han presentado serias acusaciones, que fuertemente impugno, en mi contra “, dijo Schneiderman en un comunicado. “Si bien estas acusaciones no están relacionadas con mi conducta profesional o las operaciones de la oficina, de hecho me impedirán dirigir el trabajo de la oficina en este momento crítico. Por lo tanto, renuncio a mi cargo, efectivo al cierre de operaciones el 8 de mayo de 2018. ”
La oficina del fiscal de distrito de Manhattan dijo que habían abierto una investigación después de las acusaciones contra Schneiderman.
El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo, pidió la renuncia de Schneiderman el lunes.
“Nadie está por encima de la ley, incluido el principal funcionario legal de Nueva York”, dijo Cuomo en un comunicado. “Le pediré a un fiscal del distrito de Nueva York apropiado que comience una investigación inmediata, y proceda según lo justifiquen los hechos”, dijo el gobernador.
Schneiderman había sido un crítico feroz de la administración Trump, y era una de las estrellas emergentes dentro de las filas del Partido Demócrata. También había sido fundamental para el movimiento #MeToo ya que había entablado una acción legal contra el productor de cine Harvey Weinstein.
Las acusaciones provienen de cuatro mujeres, dos de las cuales han elegido permanecer en el anonimato. Michelle Manning Barish y Tanya Selvaratnam hablaron oficialmente con The New Yorker diciendo que Schneiderman había sido físicamente violento con ellas “a menudo después de beber, con frecuencia en la cama y nunca con su consentimiento”.
Según The New Yorker, Manning Barish y Selvaratnam dijeron que las había golpeado y cortado la respiración.
Manning Barish publicó en Facebook: “No podía permanecer en silencio y alentar a otras mujeres a ser valientes por mí. No podía dejar a mis hermanas, que habían sido lastimadas, desacreditadas, cuando supe la verdad”.
La ex esposa de Schneideman, Jennifer Cunningham, salió en defensa de él el lunes diciendo que la descripción de las mujeres de su ex marido era “completamente inconsistente con el hombre que conozco”.
“Conozco a Eric desde hace casi 35 años como esposo, padre y amigo. Estas acusaciones son completamente inconsistentes con el hombre que conozco, que siempre ha sido alguien del más alto carácter, valores sobresalientes y un padre amoroso. Me resulta imposible creer que estas acusaciones sean ciertas”, dijo Cunningham.
La senadora demócrata Kirsten Gillibrand de Nueva York se unió al Gobernador Cuomo en pedir la renuncia de Schneiderman.
“Las acciones violentas descritas por varias mujeres en esta historia son aborrecibles. Con base en este extenso y serio informe, no creo que Eric Schneiderman deba continuar sirviendo como Fiscal General. Debería haber una investigación completa e inmediata sobre estas acusaciones creíbles”.
El Departamento de Policía de Nueva York dijo que no había recibido quejas contra el ex fiscal general, pero que si recibe alguna “las investigará a fondo”.