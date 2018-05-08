New York Attorney General resigns over assault allegations

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman resigned following a report on allegations of assault by multiple women in The New Yorker.

“It’s been my great honor and privilege to serve as Attorney General for the people of the State of New York. In the last several hours, serious allegations, which I strongly contest, have been made against me,” Schneiderman said in a statement. “While these allegations are unrelated to my professional conduct or the operations of the office, they will effectively prevent me from leading the office’s work at this critical time. I therefore resign my office, effective at the close of business on May 8, 2018.”

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said they had opened an investigation after the accusations were made against Schneiderman.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called for Schneiderman’s resignation on Monday.

“No one is above the law, including New York’s top legal officer,” Cuomo said in a statement. “I will be asking an appropriate New York District Attorney to commence an immediate investigation, and proceed as the facts merit,” the governor said.

Schneiderman had been a fierce critic of the Trump administration, and was one of the rising stars within the Democratic Party ranks. He had also been instrumental to the #MeToo movement as he had brought legal action against film producer Harvey Weinstein.

The allegations come from four women, two of whom have chosen to remain anonymous. Michelle Manning Barish and Tanya Selvaratnam spoke on the record to The New Yorker saying that Schneiderman had been physically violent towards them “often after drinking, frequently in bed and never with their consent.”

According to The New Yorker, Manning Barish and Selvaratnam said he had hit and choked them.

Manning Barish posted on Facebook: “I could not remain silent and encourage other women to be brave for me. I could not leave my sisters who had been harmed hanging-discredited-when I knew the truth.”

Schneideman’s ex-wife, Jennifer Cunningham, came to his defense on Monday saying that the description of the women of his former husband were “completely inconsistent with the man I know.”

“I’ve known Eric for nearly 35 years as a husband, father and friend. These allegations are completely inconsistent with the man I know, who has always been someone of the highest character, outstanding values and a loving father. I find it impossible to believe these allegations are true,” said Cunningham.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York joined Governor Cuomo in calling for Schneiderman to step down.

“The violent actions described by multiple women in this story are abhorrent. Based on this extensive and serious reporting, I do not believe that Eric Schneiderman should continue to serve as Attorney General. There should be a full and immediate investigation into these credible allegations.”

The New York Police Department said it had not received complaints against the former attorney general but that if it receives any “it will investigate them thoroughly.”