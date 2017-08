Newborn Testing for Rare Genetic Disease is Now MO State Law

St. Louis, MO. July 31 – A life-saving intervention for infants diagnosed with a rare genetic disease is now state law. Missouri is the first state in the country to pass legislation that requires newborn screening for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

Earlier this month, Governor Greitens signed Senate Bill 50 into law.

“The legislation actually mandates that our public health lab in Jefferson City, Missouri will start to screen all newborns for SMA,” said Representative Becky Ruth, Republican representative for District 114, and sponsor of the bill.

Senate Bill 50 requires all newborns be screened for both SMA and MPS II, also known as Hunter Syndrome. The early detection will allow for early intervention.

Senate Bill 50 also allows the state to apply for grants that will cover the cost of screenings.