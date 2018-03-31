Newspaper says Pope declares there is no hell; Vatican rebukes claim

After word that Pope Francis had said in an interview that Hell does not exist and sinful souls only disappear, the Vatican has put into question the claims made by Eugenio Scalfari and published Thursday in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.
Eugenio Scalfari, 93, is a renowned atheist and founder of the newspaper La Repubblica, who, according to Reuters, has struck up an intellectual relationship with Pope Francis, being granted several interviews during the last couple of years. However, Scalfari prides himself in not taking notes or recording his interviews, and later reconstructing them from memory. On Thursday, Scalfari published an article that included a question-and-answer section with the Pope, and when he asked the pontiff where “bad souls” go, Scalfari quoted the Pope as saying:
“They are not punished. Those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and take their place among the ranks of those who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot be forgiven disappear. A Hell doesn’t exist, the disappearance of sinning souls exists.”
After the statement became widely popular on social media, the Vatican issued a statement rebuking Scalfari’s quote of the Pope and said that the article “was the fruit of his reconstruction” not a “faithful transcription of the Holy Father’s words.”
This is not the first time the Vatican has distanced itself and the pontiff from Scalfari. In 2014, the journalist claimed Pope Francis had abolished sin.
The Catholic Church’s official position is the affirmation of hell and its eternity, with “the chief punishment” being “the eternal separation from God.”
Periódico dice que papa declara que no hay infierno; Vaticano pone en duda la afirmación
Después de declarar que el Papa Francisco había dicho en una entrevista que el infierno no existe y que las almas pecaminosas simplemente desaparecen, el Vaticano ha cuestionado las afirmaciones hechas por Eugenio Scalfari y publicadas el jueves en el periódico italiano La Repubblica.
Eugenio Scalfari, de 93 años, es un renombrado ateo y fundador del periódico La Repubblica, quien, según Reuters, ha entablado una relación intelectual con el Papa Francisco y como consecuencia, ha recibido varias entrevistas con el pontífice durante los últimos años. Sin embargo, Scalfari se enorgullece de no tomar notas ni grabar sus entrevistas, y luego reconstruirlas de memoria. El jueves, Scalfari publicó un artículo que incluía una sección de preguntas y respuestas con el Papa, y cuando le preguntó al pontífice a dónde van las “almas malas”, Scalfari citó al Papa diciendo:
“No son castigadas. Aquellos que se arrepienten obtienen el perdón de Dios y toman su lugar entre las filas de quienes lo contemplan, pero aquellos que no se arrepienten y no pueden ser perdonados desaparecen. El infierno no existe, la desaparición de las almas pecadoras, sí”.
Después de que la declaración se volviera ampliamente popular en redes sociales, el Vaticano emitió una declaración cuestionando la cita del papa hecha por Scalfari y dijo que el artículo “fue el fruto de su reconstrucción” y no una “transcripción fiel de las palabras del Santo Padre”.
Esta no es la primera vez que el Vaticano se distancia de Scalfari. En 2014, el periodista afirmó que el Papa Francisco había abolido el pecado.
La posición oficial de la Iglesia Católica es la afirmación del infierno y su eternidad, con “la separación eterna de Dios” como su “castigo principal”.