Newspaper says Pope declares there is no hell; Vatican rebukes claim

After word that Pope Francis had said in an interview that Hell does not exist and sinful souls only disappear, the Vatican has put into question the claims made by Eugenio Scalfari and published Thursday in the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Eugenio Scalfari, 93, is a renowned atheist and founder of the newspaper La Repubblica, who, according to Reuters, has struck up an intellectual relationship with Pope Francis, being granted several interviews during the last couple of years. However, Scalfari prides himself in not taking notes or recording his interviews, and later reconstructing them from memory. On Thursday, Scalfari published an article that included a question-and-answer section with the Pope, and when he asked the pontiff where “bad souls” go, Scalfari quoted the Pope as saying:

“They are not punished. Those who repent obtain God’s forgiveness and take their place among the ranks of those who contemplate him, but those who do not repent and cannot be forgiven disappear. A Hell doesn’t exist, the disappearance of sinning souls exists.”

After the statement became widely popular on social media, the Vatican issued a statement rebuking Scalfari’s quote of the Pope and said that the article “was the fruit of his reconstruction” not a “faithful transcription of the Holy Father’s words.”

This is not the first time the Vatican has distanced itself and the pontiff from Scalfari. In 2014, the journalist claimed Pope Francis had abolished sin.

The Catholic Church’s official position is the affirmation of hell and its eternity, with “the chief punishment” being “the eternal separation from God.”