NICU moms and babies celebrate Mother’s Day with intimate and beneficial skin-to-skin “kangaroo care” bonding

March of Dimes, Saint Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City and NICU mom photographers provide families with support and keepsake photos for babies’ first Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day at Saint Luke’s Hospital is always full of touching moments. This week, in honor of the holiday, the March of Dimes and Saint Luke’s Hospital are helping to make the day extra special for newborn intensive care unit (NICU) moms and families by providing support and personalized keepsake photos captured during skin-to-skin bonding.

Finding ways to spend quality time is sometimes hard to do in the NICU, where babies who are premature or critically ill are often fragile and under constant care. Skin-to-skin care, also called kangaroo care, or holding a diapered baby against a bare chest, is recommended by the March of Dimes and health experts worldwide. The practice is also supported by Saint Luke’s staff for its many health benefits to both parent and baby, including positive brain development, weight-gain, heart stabilization and reduction in discomfort, stress and the chance of infection for baby, as well as physical and emotional bonding, increasing breastmilk supply and stress reduction for mom.

The March of Dimes and Saint Luke’s worked with mom photographers – some whose children had previously been in the NICU – to document the sweet bonding sessions, gifting the keepsake photos to families.

“Mother’s Day – especially a mom’s very first with her new baby – can be hard for many families with children in the NICU,” says March of Dimes president Stacey D. Stewart. “Our NICU Family Support program works with Saint Luke’s Hospital and more than 100 other hospitals around the United States to offer the support families need to have the best possible experience when their baby is in the NICU. From providing the chance to build a loving bond by using the sense of touch with kangaroo care, to commemorating milestones like Mother’s Day, the March of Dimes is proud to partner with hospitals like St. Luke’s to give every baby and every family a healthy, loving start.”

The March of Dimes NICU Family Support Program® at Saint Luke’s Hospital supports moms who are on bed rest and at the bedside with premature or critically ill children in the NICU. The program also educates NICU staff about the best ways to support babies, families and each other.

Babies born premature (before 37 weeks of pregnancy), even born just a few weeks too soon, can face serious health challenges and are at risk for lifelong disabilities including breathing problems, vision loss, cerebral palsy, and intellectual delays. In the United States, about 380,000 babies are born too soon each year – that’s 1 in 10. The premature birth rate in our country is higher than that in most other high-resource nations.

The March of Dimes is supporting cutting-edge research at a nationwide network of five Prematurity Research Centers, where about 200 of the brightest minds are collaborating to create major breakthroughs in prematurity. By working together, March of Dimes-funded scientists and researchers are finding answers to the unknown causes of premature birth.

Saint Luke’s will also host a kangaroo-a-thon May 9-14, 2017 encouraging time spent with mom and baby enjoying skin-to-skin contact and supported by Saint Luke’s NICU staff.

Kangaroo care has documented benefits for both parent and baby. Benefits for baby include:

Reduce discomfort and stress

Reduce the chance of infection

Help brain development

Keep baby’s body warm

Help stabilize heart rate

Help baby gain weight

Encourage more time in deep sleep

Encourage successful breast feeding

It can also be beneficial for mom: