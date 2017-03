No Oval Office handshake between Trump, Merkel

WASHINGTON, DC. MARCH 17. President Donald Trump apparently refused to shake hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her visit to the White House Friday, during an Oval Office photo-op.

The President said his meeting with the Chancellor was “very good” and said the pair talked about “many things.”

When asked to shake hands by reporters and photographers, Trump and Merkel remained stationary. It wasn’t clear if the two heard the request, and the two had shaken hands when Merkel arrived at the White House and they shook hands again after a White House news conference.

Trump repeatedly accused Merkel during his campaign trail of “ruining Germany,” citing the nation’s policies allowing refugees into the nation.

Merkel, who had good relationship with former President Barack Obama, is concerned with the President’s negative comments about NATO and the European Union.