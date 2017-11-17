Friday , November 17 2017
No Winner in Queen of Hearts Drawing

Aviston, Ill. – There’s still no winner in that closely watched Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston.

A Carlyle man won the right to pick one of the 10 remaining cards, but chose the three of spades.

That means the estimated jackpot is coming ever-closer to $1 million after more than 40 weeks without a winner.

They will try it again next Wednesday.

 


 Queen of Hearts sigue sin ganador

 

 

Aviston, Ill. – Todavía no hay ganador en el juego de Queen of Hearts que todo el mundo está viendo muy de cerca en Aviston.

Un hombre de Carlyle ganó el derecho a elegir una de las 10 cartas restantes, pero eligió el tres de espadas.

Eso significa que el bote estimado se acerca cada vez más a $1 millón después de más de 40 semanas sin un ganador.

Lo intentarán nuevamente el próximo miércoles.

 


 

