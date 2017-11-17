No Winner in Queen of Hearts Drawing

Aviston, Ill. – There’s still no winner in that closely watched Queen of Hearts drawing in Aviston.
A Carlyle man won the right to pick one of the 10 remaining cards, but chose the three of spades.
That means the estimated jackpot is coming ever-closer to $1 million after more than 40 weeks without a winner.
They will try it again next Wednesday.
Queen of Hearts sigue sin ganador
Aviston, Ill. – Todavía no hay ganador en el juego de Queen of Hearts que todo el mundo está viendo muy de cerca en Aviston.
Un hombre de Carlyle ganó el derecho a elegir una de las 10 cartas restantes, pero eligió el tres de espadas.
Eso significa que el bote estimado se acerca cada vez más a $1 millón después de más de 40 semanas sin un ganador.
Lo intentarán nuevamente el próximo miércoles.