Nordstrom Rack apologizes to African American teens falsely accused of stealing

The president of Nordstrom Rack has apologized in person to three teens that were falsely accused of stealing at a St. Louis-area shop in Brentwood, Missouri.

Dirone Taylor, Mekhi Lee and Eric Rogers II were shopping on Thursday at a Nordstrom Rack when store employees called the police accusing them of shoplifting. When the police arrived at the scene, they determined there was no crime.

Nordstrom Rack President Geevy Thomas met with the teenagers and their families and said that he appreciated “the opportunity to listen to their concerns and offer our sincere apologies on behalf of Nordstrom. He also thanked the teenagers “for their poise in dealing with local law enforcement.”

Thomas said the company is carrying out “ a thorough internal investigation of the actions taken by our employees.” He stated that Nordstrom guidelines say that employees should only call police in case of emergency, and that employees of the Brentwood store did not follow these guidelines.

The three teenagers were shopping for prom clothes, and showed police receipts for their purchases. “I don’t want it to happen to anyone else. I want to see what repercussions will happen, said Taylor, who graduates from De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis on May 20.

This is the second high-profile of the year case involving a major company and false accusations of employees against black customers. Last month, Starbucks employees in Philadelphia called the police on two black men that were waiting for a friend. Starbucks is scheduled to close its stores on May 29 to give their workers a racial-bias training.