North and South Korean leaders vow to denuclearize Korean Peninsula

The leaders of North and South Korea met on a historic summit on Friday, where they vowed bring a formal end to the Korean War, and committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
65 years after hostilities ceased during the two Koreas, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in signed the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification. The Korean War started in 1950, when the North invaded the South, and hostilities ceased three years later, in 1953, when an armistice was signed between the belligerents. No peace treaty was ever signed, though, which means the two Koreas, technically, remain at war.
In separate speeches, Kim and Moon promised a new era for the Korean Peninsula. Addressing the world’s media live on television for the first time, Kim said the Koreas “will be reunited as one country.”
However, there were few concrete details. The Panmunjom Declaration steered away from specifying North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and did not mention what the country would get in return for its denuclearization.
It’s important to note that any peace treaty must also include China and the United States, which participated in the Korean War, too. Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump, who is due to meet Kim in May or June, tweeted that all Americans “should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”.
Los líderes de Corea del Norte y del Sur prometen una península de Corea sin armas nucleares
Los líderes de Corea del Norte y del Sur se reunieron en una histórica cumbre el viernes, donde prometieron poner fin formalmente a la Guerra de Corea y se comprometieron con la des-nuclearización completa de la Península Coreana.
65 años después de que cesaran las hostilidades entre las dos Coreas, Kim Jong Un y Moon Jae-in firmaron la Declaración de Panmunjom por la Paz, la Prosperidad y la Unificación. La Guerra de Corea comenzó en 1950, cuando el Norte invadió el Sur, y las hostilidades cesaron tres años más tarde, en 1953, cuando se firmó un armisticio entre los beligerantes. No obstante, nunca se firmó ningún tratado de paz, lo que significa que las dos Coreas, técnicamente, siguen en guerra.
En discursos separados, Kim y Moon prometieron una nueva era para la Península Coreana. Dirigiéndose a los medios de comunicación del mundo en vivo por televisión por primera vez, Kim dijo que las Coreas “se reunirán como un solo país”.
Sin embargo, hubo pocos detalles concretos. La Declaración de Panmunjom evitó especificar las capacidades nucleares de Corea del Norte y no mencionó qué obtendría el país a cambio de su desnuclearización.
Es importante señalar que cualquier tratado de paz también debe incluir a China y Estados Unidos, que también participaron en la Guerra de Corea. La madrugada del viernes, el presidente Donald Trump, quien se reunirá con Kim en mayo o junio, tuiteó que todos los estadounidenses “deberían estar muy orgullosos de lo que está sucediendo ahora en Corea”.