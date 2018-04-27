North and South Korean leaders vow to denuclearize Korean Peninsula

The leaders of North and South Korea met on a historic summit on Friday, where they vowed bring a formal end to the Korean War, and committed to the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

65 years after hostilities ceased during the two Koreas, Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in signed the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification. The Korean War started in 1950, when the North invaded the South, and hostilities ceased three years later, in 1953, when an armistice was signed between the belligerents. No peace treaty was ever signed, though, which means the two Koreas, technically, remain at war.

In separate speeches, Kim and Moon promised a new era for the Korean Peninsula. Addressing the world’s media live on television for the first time, Kim said the Koreas “will be reunited as one country.”

However, there were few concrete details. The Panmunjom Declaration steered away from specifying North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and did not mention what the country would get in return for its denuclearization.

It’s important to note that any peace treaty must also include China and the United States, which participated in the Korean War, too. Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump, who is due to meet Kim in May or June, tweeted that all Americans “should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”.