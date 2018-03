North and South Korean leaders will meet on April 27

Kim Jong Un, leader of North Korea, and Moon Jae-in, president of South Korea, will meet on April 27, marking the first time leaders from the two countries meet since 2007.

The meeting will be held at Panmunjom, a truce village between the two countries, high-ranking officials from both governments said. The village is located south of the North Korean border, so this will be the first time that a North Korean leader sets foot in South Korea since the Korean war.

The meeting comes after Kim Jong Un visited China earlier this week ahead of his meeting with Trump, which is believed to take place sometime during May. The specific site of the meeting will be the Peace House, a South Korean building inside Panmunjom.

This is seen as a victory for Moon, who has been pushing for diplomatic ties with North Korea since declaring in 2017 at his swearing-in ceremony that, “for peace on the Korean Peninsula, I will do everything that I can do.”

The last Inter-Korean summit was held at Pyongyang in October 2007, when Kim Jong Un’s father, Kim Jong Il, welcomed the then-South Korean president Roh Moo-hyun.