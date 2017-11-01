North St. Louis Health Center Doctor Quits After Rise in Violence in the Area

North St. Louis, MO. – Violence is driving out those trying to help in north St. Louis. Myrtle Hilliard Davis Comprehensive Health Center has four sites throughout North City. They’ve been serving the uninsured and under-served in the area for 48 years, but they are becoming crippled by staff quitting over crime that keeps happening near them and to them.
Each of these health center sites have armed guards outside. Last week, at the Florence Hill location, two men held a guard at gun point while they stole his weapon. One doctor at that site was so traumatized by the incident that he ended up quitting his job.
“We witness a lot,” said Angela Claybon, the CEO of Myrtle Hilliard Davis Comprehensive Health Center.
And another recent incident occurred when a woman was shot in a drive-by shooting right outside the health center main office on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“She jumped out of the car and we had to save her life on our front lawn,” said Claybon.
Claybon said every time one of these traumatic incidents happens, they either lose staff completely or staff take long amounts of time off to cope.
“Some of our providers were so traumatized they did not return back to work,” said Claybon.
Right now, they are five full-time doctors understaffed. This shortage is forcing the doctors and nurses who are still working to put in longer days to meet the demand.
“We average about 20-22 patients per day, but it’s worth it. At times, I won’t say we over work, but there is always work to do,” said Leslie McCrary-Etuk, chief medical doctor at MHDCHC.
While they work to recruit more doctors and nurses, they always highlight the panic buttons that are at each health center and located at each administrative desk. When these buttons are pushed, they alert guards that something has become unsafe.
For Dr. McCrary-Etuk, she says the reward of serving these patients and developing relationships with them, overcomes her fear of the nearby violence.
“When they have insurance and they can go elsewhere, and they decide to stay, it makes you want to stay,” said McCrary-Etuk.
To apply or view the job openings with MHDCHC, click here: http://mhdchc.org/careers/
Médico en Centro de Salud de North St. Louis renuncia después de aumento de violencia en la zona
North St. Louis, MO. – La violencia está expulsando a aquellos que intentan ayudar en el norte de St. Louis. El Centro Intregral de Salud Myrtle Hilliard Davis tiene cuatro sitios en North City. Han estado sirviendo a los no asegurados y mal atendidos en el área durante 48 años, pero se están viendo afectados por el abandono del personal por el crimen que sigue ocurriendo cerca de ellos y contra ellos.
Cada uno de estos Centros de Salud tiene guardias armados afuera. La semana pasada, en el lugar de Florence Hill, dos hombres sostuvieron a un guardia a punta de pistola mientras robaban su arma. Un doctor en ese sitio estaba tan traumatizado por el incidente que terminó por dejar su trabajo.
“Somos testigos de muchas cosas”, dijo Angela Claybon, directora general del Centro Integral de Salud de Myrtle Hilliard Davis.
Y otro incidente reciente ocurrió cuando una mujer recibió un disparo en un tiroteo en la entrada de la oficina principal del centro de salud en el Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
“Ella saltó del automóvil y tuvimos que salvar su vida en el jardín delantero”, dijo Claybon.
Claybon dijo que cada vez que ocurre uno de estos incidentes traumáticos, o bien pierden personal por completo o el personal se toma largos períodos de tiempo para enfrentarlo.
“Algunos de nuestros servidores estaban tan traumatizados que no regresaron al trabajo”, dijo Claybon.
En este momento, son cinco médicos de tiempo completo que no tienen suficiente personal. Esta escasez está obligando a los médicos y enfermeras que todavía están trabajando a trabajar días más largos para satisfacer la demanda.
“Tenemos un promedio de 20-22 pacientes por día, pero vale la pena. A veces, no diré que trabajamos demasiado, pero siempre hay trabajo por hacer”, dijo Leslie McCrary-Etuk, médico en jefe de MHDCHC.
Mientras trabajan para reclutar más médicos y enfermeras, siempre se activan los botones de pánico que se encuentran en cada centro de salud y ubicados en cada escritorio administrativo. Cuando se presionan estos botones, alertan a los guardias de que algo se ha vuelto inseguro.
La Dr. McCrary-Etuk dice que la recompensa de servir a estos pacientes y desarrollar relaciones con ellos supera su miedo a la violencia cercana.
“Cuando tienen un seguro y pueden ir a otro lado, pero deciden quedarse, esto es lo que la anima a quedarse”, dice McCrary-Etuk.
Para solicitar o ver las vacantes de trabajo con MHDCHC, haga clic aquí: http://mhdchc.org/careers/