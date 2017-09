Noticias Telemundo Presents News Special “Los Dreamers y Trump, la hora de la verdad,” Today Tuesday, September 5 At 8 PM ET/9 PT

“Los Dreamers y Trump, la Hora de la Verdad” will also be available on NoticiasTelemundo.com , the Noticias Telemundo Social Networks on Facebook and YouTube, and the Noticias Telemundo Mobile App

Noticias Telemundo presents the special program “Los Dreamers y Trump, la hora de la verdad,” hosted by Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart, broadcasting today, Tuesday, September 5 at 8 p.m. ET/9 PT. The recent decision announced by Attorney General Jeff Sessions to cancel the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy will serve as the starting point for a comprehensive analysis of the potential consequences for Dreamers around the country, featuring exclusive stories from those impacted by these policies, along with policy and immigration experts. “Los Dreamers y Trump, la hora de la verdad” will also be available on NoticiasTelemundo.com, the Noticias Telemundo social networks on Facebook and YouTube and the Noticias Telemundo mobile app.

“The Dreamers are part of the spirit of this great country,” José Díaz-Balart said. “The White House decision could change the role of Latinos in the United States forever, especially for a generation that has always respected the rules. ‘Los Dreamers y Trump, la Hora de la Verdad’ will provide an in-depth analysis of the potential impact of this measure, with input from experts on the issue as well as some of the individuals who will be affected first hand.”

“Los Dreamers y Trump, la hora de la verdad” will offer a kaleidoscope of reports about Latino immigrants in the United States, whether dreamers, deportees or the beneficiaries of pardons, who are facing problems such as racism and divided families. A series of immigration and policy experts will add their voices to those of the individuals featured to address the issues in all of their dimensions.

“Los Dreamers y Trump, la hora de la verdad” is the seventh news special Noticias Telemundo has presented as part of the series “Las cosas como son” (“The Way It Is”) following the election of President Donald Trump.