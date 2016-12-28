Obama, Japanese premier hail reconciliation in Pearl Harbor visit
Washington, Dec 27 (efe_epa).- President Barack Obama pointed to the strength of US-Japan ties on Tuesday during a visit to Pearl Harbor with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who offered condolences for the more than 2,300 people killed in Tokyo’s Dec. 7, 1941, attack on the US Navy base in Hawaii.
“The United States and Japan chose friendship and they chose peace,” Obama said after he and Abe laid wreaths during a ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial, which marks the final resting place of more than 1,000 US service members.
“Our alliance has never been stronger. In good times and in bad we’re there for each other,” the president said before a gathering that included survivors of the Pearl Harbor attack.
Though previous Japanese premiers have visited Pearl Harbor, Abe is the first to step aboard the USS Arizona Memorial.
“As the prime minister of Japan, I offer my sincere and everlasting condolences to the souls of those who lost their lives here, as well as to the spirits of all the brave men and women whose lives were taken by a war that commenced in this very place,” he said Tuesday.
“It is my wish that our Japanese children, and President Obama, your American children, and indeed their children and grandchildren, and people all around the world, will continue to remember Pearl Harbor as the symbol of reconciliation,” Abe said.
Just as Obama did not apologize for the dropping of the atomic bomb when he visited Hiroshima in May, Abe offered no apology for the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Obama y primer ministro japonés claman por reconciliación en visita a Pearl Harbor
El presidente Barack Obama resaltó el martes la fortaleza de los lazos entre Estados Unidos y Japón durante una visita a Pearl Harbor con el primer ministro japonés, Shinzo Abe, quien ofreció condolencias a los más de 2.300 personas asesinadas en el ataque del 7 de diciembre de 1941, de Tokio a la base de la marina de los EEUU en Hawaii.
“Estados Unidos y Japón eligieron la amistad y eligieron la paz”, dijo Obama después de que él y Abe colocaran coronas durante una ceremonia a bordo del USS Arizona Memorial, que marca el lugar de descanso final de más de 1.000 miembros del servicio estadounidense. “Nuestra alianza nunca ha sido más fuerte, en tiempos buenos y malos estamos allí el uno para el otro”, dijo el presidente antes de una reunión que incluyó a sobrevivientes del ataque de Pearl Harbor.
Aunque anteriores ministros japoneses han visitado Pearl Harbor, Abe es el primero en subir a bordo del USS Arizona Memorial.
“Como primer ministro de Japón, ofrezco mis sinceras y eternas condolencias a las almas de aquellos que perdieron sus vidas aquí, así como a los espíritus de todos los valientes hombres y mujeres cuyas vidas fueron tomadas por una guerra que comenzó en esta mismo lugar “, dijo el martes.
“Es mi deseo que nuestros hijos japoneses, y del Presidente Obama, que sus hijos estadounidenses, de hecho sus hijos y nietos, y la gente de todo el mundo, sigan recordando a Pearl Harbor como el símbolo de la reconciliación”, dijo Abe.
Así como Obama no se disculpó por la caída de la bomba atómica cuando visitó Hiroshima en mayo, Abe no ofreció ninguna disculpa por el ataque a Pearl Harbor.