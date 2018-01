Occupants Evacuated from Downtown St. Louis Hotel Fire

St. Louis, MO. January 2 — A two-alarm fire in downtown St. Louis caused evacuations and traffic redirects Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m., the fire broke out at the Super Inn near Lumière Place Casino at 3rd and Bittle. St. Louis firefighters promptly evacuated the occupants from the scene.

Several people including children from adjacent rooms were taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke. Their conditions have not been released.

Drivers near Lumière Place Casino should expect traffic delays while firefighters control the incident.