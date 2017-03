O’Fallon Schools Layoff Teachers to Address Deficit

O’FALLON, IL. March 4. O’Fallon District 2-03 voted this week to layoff teachers, to address a projected $2.3 million deficit. The School Board approved $1 million in budget cuts for the 2017-18 school year, including cuts to teaching staff at the high school.

According to Superintendent Darcy Benway, the district is projecting a $2.3 million deficit by next school year, which is “primarily due to the state’s financial situation” and a lack of payments for education.

The move is expected to affect about ten teaching positions. Michael Day of the O’Fallon Federation of Teachers says the changes could also lead to overcrowded classrooms, among other concerns.