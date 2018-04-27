Off-duty officer injured in South St. Louis bar shooting

An off-duty officer was injured in a Tower Grove South bar shooting when he and another bar patron got into a confrontation on Friday early morning.

Police got a call reporting a shooting at 1:26 a.m. Friday at Beck Avenue and South Kingshighway. A minute later, at 1:27 a.m., there was a call to police for “officer in need of aid” at Beck and Kingshighway.

Police still haven’t disclosed who fired the shots, who was hit and how badly that person was hurt.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bar is Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar & Grill, 4621 Beck Avenue.

A man who identified himself as the father of the bar patron who argued with the police officer said that police weren’t letting him see his 22-year-old son, who had been hospitalized.

The St. Louis Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit is in charge of the probe. The department’s command refused to release details or answer questions, but they are expected to address the media in a press conference Friday morning.

The father of the man who was injured in the shooting with the off-duty police officer, who identified himself as Frank Demanuele Jr., said that the altercation began when someone spilled drinks on someone.