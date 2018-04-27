Off-duty officer injured in South St. Louis bar shooting

An off-duty officer was injured in a Tower Grove South bar shooting when he and another bar patron got into a confrontation on Friday early morning.
Police got a call reporting a shooting at 1:26 a.m. Friday at Beck Avenue and South Kingshighway. A minute later, at 1:27 a.m., there was a call to police for “officer in need of aid” at Beck and Kingshighway.
Police still haven’t disclosed who fired the shots, who was hit and how badly that person was hurt.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the bar is Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar & Grill, 4621 Beck Avenue.
A man who identified himself as the father of the bar patron who argued with the police officer said that police weren’t letting him see his 22-year-old son, who had been hospitalized.
The St. Louis Police Department’s Force Investigation Unit is in charge of the probe. The department’s command refused to release details or answer questions, but they are expected to address the media in a press conference Friday morning.
The father of the man who was injured in the shooting with the off-duty police officer, who identified himself as Frank Demanuele Jr., said that the altercation began when someone spilled drinks on someone.
Oficial fuera de servicio lesionado en tiroteo en el sur de St. Louis
Un oficial fuera de servicio resultó herido en un tiroteo en un bar de Tower Grove South cuando él y otro cliente del bar se enfrentaron el viernes por la mañana.
La policía recibió una llamada informando un tiroteo a las 1:26 a.m. el viernes en Beck Avenue y South Kingshighway. Un minuto más tarde, a la 1:27 a.m., hubo un llamado a la policía para “un oficial que necesita ayuda” en Beck y Kingshighway.
La policía aún no ha revelado quién disparó, quién fue alcanzado por impactos de bala y qué tan grave están los involucrados.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el bar es Bomber O’Brien Sports Bar & Grill, 4621 Beck Avenue.
Un hombre que se identificó como el padre del cliente del bar que discutió con el agente de policía dijo que la policía no le permitía ver a su hijo de 22 años, que había sido hospitalizado.
La Unidad de Investigación de la Fuerza del Departamento de Policía de St. Louis está a cargo de la investigación. El comando del departamento se negó a revelar detalles o responder preguntas, pero se espera que se dirijan a los medios en una conferencia de prensa el viernes por la mañana.
El padre del hombre que resultó herido en el tiroteo con el oficial de policía fuera de servicio, que se identificó como Frank Demanuele Jr., dijo que el altercado comenzó cuando alguien derramó bebidas sobre la otra persona.