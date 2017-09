Off-Duty Officer Interrupts Home Break-In

St. Louis, MO. September 25 – A 30-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly broke into an officer’s home in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood over the weekend.

The off-duty St. Louis Police officer arrived at his home in the 6900 block of Clifton Avenue overnight Friday and saw the suspect, identified as Sallie Bradford, holding his duty belt, which had his department-issued 9mm gun.

The homeowner then told Bradford he was a police officer, at which time the suspect removed the gun from the belt and fired a round towards the officer. The officer then used his personal sidearm and returned fire. After returning fire, the officer left the apartment.

The off-duty officer was able to identify Bradford’s vehicle and police officers in the area saw it and attempted to curb it. The suspect then reportedly sped and drove erratically in an attempt to escape the officers.

The suspect’s vehicle eventually crashed into a tree at Virginia and Bates. Bradford was then taken into custody, according to police.

The off-duty officer’s gun was later found in the suspect’s “flight path,” according to court documents. A 9mm round that was issued by the police department was later allegedly found in Bradford’s pocket.

Bradford has been charged with stealing, first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree burglary and resisting arrest.

No one was injured when the shots were fired.