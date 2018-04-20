Off-duty Velda city police officer involved in St. Louis shooting

A 32-year-old Velda City police officer fired his weapon at a home invasion suspect on April 4, when a would-be robber broke into a nearby home and fired shots inside.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the officer was near the 2300 block of South Jefferson Avenue at about 9:30 pm, when he heard nearby shots.
The suspect had broken into the home, where five people were inside, and shot a 67-year-old man in the back. Another man, 29, grabbed his own gun and wounded the suspect in the leg, who then fled and continued to shoot back.
The off-duty police officer fired at the suspect as he was driving away and the suspect shot back but the police officer was not hit. The criminal was then arrested on Harlan Avenue, off North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. It was determined that the officer’s fire did not reach him and was wounded only from a shot in the leg by one of the victims of the burglary.
The incident followed a first one, on March 31, in which the same Velda City officer shot a suspect when he was off duty. The policeman was at a bar in Tower Grove South when police say a man, 23, armed with a knife kicked in the door and threatened to stab the bartender. The suspect disobeyed the officer, and that’s when he shot him. Police reported the suspect as critical but in stable condition.
Velda City Police Chief Dan Paulino issued a written statement about the internal affairs investigation into the officer’s conduct during the March 31 incident, concluding that the officer’s conduct was “in compliance with department policy”.
He mentioned a second investigation is currently underway regarding the second shooting.
Oficial de policía fuera de servicio involucrado en tiroteo en St. Louis
Un oficial de policía de Velda City, de 32 años, disparó su arma contra un sospechoso de invasión el 4 de abril, cuando un ladrón irrumpió en una casa cercana y disparó dentro.
El St. Louis Post-Dispatch informa que el oficial estaba cerca de la cuadra 2300 de South Jefferson Avenue a eso de las 9:30 pm, cuando escuchó disparos cercanos.
El sospechoso había irrumpido en la casa, donde cinco personas estaban adentro, y le disparó a un hombre de 67 años por la espalda. Otro hombre, de 29 años, agarró su propia arma e hirió al sospechoso en la pierna, quien luego huyó y continuó disparando hacia atrás.
El oficial de policía fuera de servicio disparó contra el sospechoso mientras se alejaba y el sospechoso disparó de vuelta, pero el agente de policía no fue alcanzado. El criminal fue arrestado en Harlan Avenue, frente a North Broadway en el barrio de Baden. Se determinó que el fuego del oficial no lo alcanzó y fue herido solo por un disparo en la pierna de parte de una de las víctimas del robo.
El incidente siguió a uno anterior, el 31 de marzo, en el que el mismo oficial de Velda City le disparó a un sospechoso, también cuando estaba fuera de servicio. El policía estaba en un bar en Tower Grove South cuando, según la policía, un hombre de 23 años, armado con un cuchillo, pateó la puerta y amenazó con apuñalar al barman. El sospechoso desobedeció al oficial, y fue entonces cuando este le disparó. La policía reportó al sospechoso como crítico pero en condición estable.
El jefe de policía de Velda City, Dan Paulino, emitió una declaración escrita sobre la investigación de asuntos internos respecto a la conducta del oficial durante el incidente del 31 de marzo y concluyó que la conducta del oficial estaba “en cumplimiento con la política del departamento”.
Mencionó que se está llevando a cabo una segunda investigación respecto al segundo tiroteo.