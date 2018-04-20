Off-duty Velda city police officer involved in St. Louis shooting

A 32-year-old Velda City police officer fired his weapon at a home invasion suspect on April 4, when a would-be robber broke into a nearby home and fired shots inside.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the officer was near the 2300 block of South Jefferson Avenue at about 9:30 pm, when he heard nearby shots.

The suspect had broken into the home, where five people were inside, and shot a 67-year-old man in the back. Another man, 29, grabbed his own gun and wounded the suspect in the leg, who then fled and continued to shoot back.

The off-duty police officer fired at the suspect as he was driving away and the suspect shot back but the police officer was not hit. The criminal was then arrested on Harlan Avenue, off North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. It was determined that the officer’s fire did not reach him and was wounded only from a shot in the leg by one of the victims of the burglary.

The incident followed a first one, on March 31, in which the same Velda City officer shot a suspect when he was off duty. The policeman was at a bar in Tower Grove South when police say a man, 23, armed with a knife kicked in the door and threatened to stab the bartender. The suspect disobeyed the officer, and that’s when he shot him. Police reported the suspect as critical but in stable condition.

Velda City Police Chief Dan Paulino issued a written statement about the internal affairs investigation into the officer’s conduct during the March 31 incident, concluding that the officer’s conduct was “in compliance with department policy”.

He mentioned a second investigation is currently underway regarding the second shooting.