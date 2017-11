Officer-Involved Chase and Shooting in the West End Neighborhood of St. Louis

St. Louis – Police are on scene after two city officers have been injured in St. Louis’ West End neighborhood. It’s unclear how the officers were injured, police say they were not injured from gunshots. Both officers suffered minor injuries.

A heavy police presence can be seen near Hodiamont Avenue and Page Boulevard. One of the suspects was shot by police and transported to a hospital. Another suspect remains at large.

Missouri State Highway Patrol received a call from St. Louis county police of an officer in need of aid around 11:30 a.m. after a high-speed chase that ended near Page and Hodiamont.