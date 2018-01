Officer Seriously Hurt, Pickup Driver Killed in Head-On Crash

Madison County – A pickup driver was killed and a Pontoon Beach police officer in an unmarked police car was seriously injured in a head-on crash early Thursday.

The vehicles collided at about 8:30 a.m. on Route 111 between Interstate 270 and New Poag Road, near Edwardsville.

A witness told police the pickup driver swerved into the oncoming officer’s car.

Illinois State Police Trooper Calvin Dye Jr. said the officer’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. He was taken to a St. Louis hospital in a medical helicopter. The Pontoon Beach officer, who is in his mid-40s, was able to talk with rescuers who came to help.

The pickup driver who died is a man in his mid-30s from Bethalto. He died at the scene.

Dye said a woman who witnessed the crash told police that the pickup passed her car as they both were heading south on Route 111. After passing the woman, the pickup driver continued south on 111 in the southbound lane.

“For unknown reasons, he swerved back into the northbound lane of traffic, striking the Pontoon Beach police unit head-on,” Dye said. “She also indicated no animal jumped out in front.”

Investigators are still investigating why he swerved.

The officer was driving a black sedan, an unmarked police car equipped with police lights in the back window and dashboard. The lights were flashing after the crash, but it was unclear whether they had been on when the cars collided. Dye said the officer was on routine patrol at the time.

The white pickup was on its side in the middle of the two-lane highway. The police car had crashed into a guardrail.

The injured Pontoon Beach officer is a patrolman. Dye did not release the officer’s name. He has been with Pontoon Beach for one year, Dye said. The officer served five years with the Roxana police force before coming to Pontoon Beach.