Officially Authorized Luis Miguel Life Story Series to Premiere on Telemundo
Mark Burnett to Produce the Scripted Series and Lead Gato Grande Productions’ First Project Serving the U.S. Hispanic Market
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises and Gato Grande Productions, a new joint venture between MGM and Mexican entrepreneurs Miguel Alemán Magnani and Antonio Cué Sánchez Navarro, announced an agreement giving Telemundo exclusive U.S. broadcast rights to the officially authorized TV series based on the life of the internationally renowned music super star and Grammy Award-winning multi-platinum recording artist, Luis Miguel.
http://origin-qps.onstreammedia.com/origin/multivu_archive/PRNA/ENR/LM_TSR_MY_STORY_SPANISH_FINAL_5_1_MIX.mp4.mp4
“For decades I have been asked to tell my story, many have created their own versions, now I have decided to tell the true story of my life,” said Luis Miguel. “I am ready to revisit my past and its many aspects that have sparked so much curiosity and speculation. People will travel alongside with me through a surprising, unexpected and emotional journey that has shaped the artist and the person that I am today.”
The TV series will have its world premiere on Telemundo, the innovative Spanish-language network that introduced hit bio-musicals such as “Celia” and “Hasta Que Te Conocí,” and will be produced by Gato Grande Productions. MGM’s President, Television Group and Digital, Mark Burnett, will help develop the series and lead Gato Grande in its first scripted project designed to tackle the growing U.S. Hispanic market.
This is not Burnett’s first foray into Spanish-language programming. Burnett (The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank) and MGM are in their third season with Lucha Underground a professional wrestling series. Burnett produced the Spanish-language version of Son of God, which was shown in more than 400 theaters in the U.S. “Luis Miguel has become a close personal friend of mine and my wife Roma. He is a wonderful human being and a bonafide superstar whose authentic story deserves to be told. I am grateful he selected us for this production and I know that Telemundo is the perfect and biggest home for the Luis Miguel story,” said Mark Burnett.
“We are proud to partner with Gato Grande and Mark to bring Luis Miguel’s official and authorized life story for the first time to U.S. Hispanic audiences,” said Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Our Telemundo teams have established themselves as the leaders in finding the best stories and developing innovative genres for the U.S. Hispanic market. We are thrilled to add such a legendary music icon to our primetime bio-musicals lineup.”
Overseeing the production of the series is Gato Grande’s head of development, Carla González Vargas, who was an independent filmmaker in Mexico and author of several books on film history.
Serie oficial autorizada de la vida de Luis Miguel se estrenará por Telemundo
Mark Burnett producirá la serie y guiará el primer proyecto de Gato Grande Productions dirigido al mercado hispano de los Estados Unidos
NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises y Gato Grande, una nueva empresa conjunta entre MGM y los empresarios mexicanos Miguel Alemán y Antonio Cué, anunciaron un acuerdo que le otorga a Telemundo los derechos exclusivos de transmisión en los Estados Unidos de la serie de televisión oficialmente autorizada y basada en la vida de la superestrella de la música internacional, ganador del premio Grammy y múltiples discos de platino, Luis Miguel.
http://origin-qps.onstreammedia.com/origin/multivu_archive/PRNA/ENR/LM_TSR_MY_STORY_SPANISH_FINAL_5_1_MIX.mp4.mp4
“Por décadas me han pedido que cuente mi historia y muchos han inventado sus propias versiones, pero ahora he decidido contar la ‘verdadera’ historia de mi vida”, dijo Luis Miguel. “Estoy dispuesto a visitar mi pasado y los muchos aspectos que han despertado tanta curiosidad y especulación. La gente viajará junto a mí a través de una historia sorprendente, inesperada y emocional que le ha dado forma al artista y a la persona que soy”.
La serie televisiva tendrá su estreno mundial en Telemundo, la innovadora cadena hispana que introdujo las exitosas biografías musicales “Celia” y “Hasta Que Te Conocí”, y será producida por Gato Grande Productions. Mark Burnett, Presidente de Televisión y Digital de MGM, ayudará a desarrollar la serie y guiará a Gato Grande en su primer proyecto diseñado para abordar el creciente mercado hispano de los Estados Unidos.
Esta no es la primera incursión de Burnett en la programación en español. Burnett (The Voice, Survivor, Shark Tank) y MGM están en su tercera temporada de Lucha Underground, una serie de lucha libre profesional, y Burnett produjo la versión en español de Son of God, el cual fue mostrado en más de 400 teatros en los Estados Unidos.
“Luis Miguel se ha convertido en un íntimo amigo personal mío y de mi esposa Roma”, dijo Burnett. “Él es un ser humano maravilloso y una superestrella genuina, cuya historia auténtica merece ser contada. Estoy agradecido de que nos haya seleccionado para esta producción y sé que Telemundo es el hogar perfecto y más grande para la historia de Luis Miguel”, concluyo.
“Estamos orgullosos de asociarnos con Gato Grande y Mark para traer la historia oficial y autorizada de la vida de Luis Miguel por primera vez al público hispano de Estados Unidos”, dijo César Conde, presidente de NBCUniversal International Group y NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises. “Nuestros equipos de Telemundo se han establecido como líderes en la búsqueda de las mejores historias y el desarrollo de géneros innovadores para el mercado hispano de Estados Unidos. Estamos emocionados de agregar un legendario ícono de la música a nuestra programación de biografías musicales en horario estelar”.
La supervisora de la producción de esta serie es la directora de desarrollo de Gato Grande, Carla González Vargas, quien fue cineasta independiente en México y autora de varios libros sobre la historia del cine.