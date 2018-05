Ofo rental bike service starts operations in St. Louis

After a three-week delay, Ofo US started offering its bike service rental in the city of St. Louis on Thursday afternoon.

The Chinese company obtained a permit by the city several weeks ago but was delayed in providing its characteristic yellow bikes due to a sprinkler system problem at the building the company had planned to use as a warehouse. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the company got the required inspection approvals on a replacement building this week.

Ofo is currently competing against LimeBike, a US-based bike-sharing company which also obtained a permit by the city and started operating in St. Louis almost a month ago. Both companies are allowed to place an initial allotment of 750 bikes.

Both companies operate with the dockless business model, in which customers use smartphone apps and GPS tracking to find and rent the bikes. Customers then proceed to drop off the bike at their destination, lock the bike wheel and leave the bike for the next user.

Ofo was founded in Beijing in 2014 and operates over 10 million yellow bicycles in over 250 cities and 20 countries.