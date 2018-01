One Dead in Crash on Highway 47 In Union

Union – One person was killed, and several others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 47 in Union Wednesday.

Details were not immediately available, but Union police said the crash was on Highway 47 south of Highway 50. It appears that two vehicles had collided nearly head-on.

The number of injured and details about the dead person were not immediately known.

The crash was shortly after 2 p.m. Police said Highway 47 will likely be closed for a few hours.