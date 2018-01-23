One Dead, Many Wounded in Kentucky School Shooting

Marshall County, Ky. – At least one person was killed in a shooting at a high school in Marshall County, Kentucky and the reported shooter has been taken into custody.

Kentucky governor Matt Bevin said multiple people were wounded in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton Tuesday morning. Benton is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville.

The school is currently on lockdown while authorities process the scene. A deputy with the Marshall County deputy apprehended the shooter, according to Kentucky State Police.

The condition and ages of the wounded was not immediately known. At least two of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.

Parents working to locate their children have been asked to go to Marshall Middle School in Calvert City, Kentucky, Marshall County High School or Marshall County Hospital. Detective Jody Cash with the Kentucky State Police said the “situation is no longer active.”