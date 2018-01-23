One Dead, Many Wounded in Kentucky School Shooting

Marshall County, Ky. – At least one person was killed in a shooting at a high school in Marshall County, Kentucky and the reported shooter has been taken into custody.
Kentucky governor Matt Bevin said multiple people were wounded in the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton Tuesday morning. Benton is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville.
The school is currently on lockdown while authorities process the scene. A deputy with the Marshall County deputy apprehended the shooter, according to Kentucky State Police.
The condition and ages of the wounded was not immediately known. At least two of the victims were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville for treatment.
Parents working to locate their children have been asked to go to Marshall Middle School in Calvert City, Kentucky, Marshall County High School or Marshall County Hospital. Detective Jody Cash with the Kentucky State Police said the “situation is no longer active.”
Un muerto y muchos heridos por tiroteo en escuela de Kentucky
Marshall County, Ky. – Al menos una persona murió en un tiroteo en una escuela preparatoria en el condado de Marshall, Kentucky, el tirador reportado ya ha sido detenido.
El gobernador de Kentucky Matt Bevin dijo que varias personas resultaron heridas en el tiroteo en una escuela preparatoria de Marshall County en Benton el martes por la mañana. Benton está aproximadamente a 120 millas al noroeste de Nashville.
La escuela se encuentra actualmente asegurada mientras las autoridades procesan la escena. Un oficial del condado de Marshall detuvo al tirador, según la policía estatal de Kentucky.
La condición y las edades de los heridos se desconocen en este momento. Al menos dos de las víctimas fueron llevadas al Centro Médico de la Universidad de Vanderbilt en Nashville para recibir tratamiento.
Se les ha pedido a los padres que trabajan y desean localizar a sus hijos que vayan a la escuela secundaria Marshall en Calvert City, Kentucky, la preparatoria del Condado de Marshall o el Hospital del Condado de Marshall. El detective Jody Cash, de la policía estatal de Kentucky, dijo que “la situación ya no está activa”.