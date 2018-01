One Dead, Seven Injured In I-70 Accident

St. Charles County, MO. – St. Charles County authorities are responding to a fatal, two-vehicle crash that has closed all eastbound lanes on Interstate 70 near Foristell.

The accident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. near the weigh station at mile marker 203.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, one person is dead and up to 7 are injured in the accident. Police have not released any information on the severity of those injured.