One Man Killed and 3 Critically Injured In Wrong-Way Crash

St. Louis, MO. October 30 – A man was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in was hit by a wrong-way driver on eastbound Interstate 64 early Sunday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a 2014 GMC Terrain traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.

The unidentified male passenger in the Traverse was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and a female passenger in the Traverse were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.

The 27-year-old driver of the Terrain was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate at 14th Street were closed for about three hours while accident reconstruction investigated.