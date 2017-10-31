One Man Killed and 3 Critically Injured In Wrong-Way Crash

St. Louis, MO. October 30 – A man was killed when the vehicle he was a passenger in was hit by a wrong-way driver on eastbound Interstate 64 early Sunday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., a 2014 GMC Terrain traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of the interstate collided head-on with a 2017 Chevrolet Traverse.
The unidentified male passenger in the Traverse was pronounced dead at the scene. The male driver and a female passenger in the Traverse were taken to the hospital and listed in critical condition.
The 27-year-old driver of the Terrain was taken to the hospital in critical, unstable condition.
The eastbound lanes of the interstate at 14th Street were closed for about three hours while accident reconstruction investigated.
Un hombre muere y 3 salen heridos de gravedad en accidente por ir en la dirección incorrecta
ST. LOUIS, MO. 30 de octubre – Un hombre murió cuando el vehículo en el que viajaba fue golpeado por otro conductor en la carretera interestatal 64 en dirección este el domingo por la mañana.
Alrededor de las 3:30 a.m., una Terrain GMC 2014 que viaja hacia el oeste en los carriles hacia el este de la interestatal colisionó de frente con un Chevrolet Traverse 2017.
El pasajero masculino no identificado en la Traverse fue declarado muerto en la escena. El conductor masculino y una pasajera en el Traverse fueron llevados al hospital y reportados en estado crítico.
El piloto de 27 años del Terrain fue llevado al hospital en estado crítico e inestable.
Los carriles hacia el este de la carretera interestatal en la calle 14 se cerraron durante aproximadamente tres horas mientras se investigaba la reconstrucción del accidente.