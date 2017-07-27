One Person Dies, Two People Injured in East St. Louis Apartment Fire

East St. Louis, Ill. July 26 – One person died and two others were injured after an apartment building fire in East St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
Yolanda Goodman was visiting a friend when she saw the smoke.
The fire broke out at the Orr-Weathers apartment building just after 2 a.m.
“There was tremendous smoke so thick you could choke on it in a minute flat and the heat was unbearable,” said Thomas Dunn, an apartment resident.
Three residents were injured. One of those people was taken from the scene in critical condition and later died at the hospital. He was identified as 60-year-old Arthur Jefferson. An autopsy is scheduled and could determine if the fire played any part in his death.
The other two victims suffered minor burns to their hands and did not need hospitalization. A firefighter was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation. Ninety-one people live in the building, many of whom are elderly or disabled.
“Residents start to panic when they smell the smoke, hear the alarm,” said East St. Louis Fire Chief Jason Blackmon. “We had all our guys come in. We even had guys from St. Louis to assist us to evacuate this building to get the elderly out.”
Blackmon said the fire started in a couch in a hallway on the fourth floor. By dawn, everyone was allowed to return to their apartments except 13 residents on the fourth floor. They had to wait for the State Fire Marshal investigation and cleanup to be completed until they could return home. The American Red Cross took care of them in the meantime.
Una persona muere, dos heridas en incendio de departamento en East St. Louis
East St. Louis, Illinois, 26 de julio – Una persona murió y otras dos resultaron heridas después de un incendio en East St. Louis el miércoles por la mañana.
Yolanda Goodman visitaba a una amiga cuando vio el humo.
El incendio empezó en el edificio de apartamentos de Orr-Weathers poco después de las 2 a.m.
“El humo era tan espeso que uno e podía ahogar en un minuto y el calor era insoportable”, dijo Thomas Dunn, residente de un departamento.
Tres residentes resultaron heridos. Una de esas personas fue sacada de la escena en estado crítico y más tarde murió en el hospital. Fue identificado como Arthur Jefferson de 60 años de edad. La autopsia está programada y podría determinar si el fuego fue determinante en su muerte.
Las otras dos víctimas sufrieron pequeñas quemaduras en las manos y no necesitaron hospitalización. Un bombero también fue tratado en la escena por la inhalación de humo. Noventa y un personas viven en el edificio, muchas de las cuales son ancianos o discapacitados.
“Los residentes comienzan a entrar en pánico cuando sienten el olor del humo y escuchan la alarma”, dijo Jason Blackmon, jefe de bomberos de East St. Louis. “Hicimos entrar a todos nuestros hombres. Incluso trajimos bomberos de St. Louis para ayudarnos a evacuar este edificio y sacar a los ancianos”.
Blackmon dijo que el fuego comenzó en un sofá en un pasillo en el cuarto piso. Al amanecer, a todos se les permitió regresar a sus departamentos, excepto a 13 residentes en el cuarto piso, quienes tuvieron que esperar a que terminara la investigación y limpieza por parte del Oficial del Departamento de Bomberos del Estado y pudieran regresar a casa. La Cruz Roja estadounidense se ocupó de ellos mientras tanto.