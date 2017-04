Opening Day win fuels Cardinals’ aim to close gap on Cubs

ST. LOUIS, APRIL 3. St. Louis Cardinals finished off opening night in style with a walk-off single by Randal Grichuk to beat the defending-champion Cubs, 4-3. Grichuk hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth, in a wild prime-time opener on Sunday night.

Jose Martinez sparked the winning rally with a pinch-hit double against Mike Montgomery, who closed out Chicago’s World Series championship in November.

Yadier Molina was awarded the first no-pitch intentional walk in major league history, part of baseball’s offseason rule changes designed to speed up the game.

After 7 1/3 dominant innings from Carlos Martinez, Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh entered the game with two on and one out, and the the Cardinals clinging to a 1-0 lead.

Grichuck extended the Cardinals lead to 3-0 with a 2-run homer in the bottom of the eighth, and the Cardinals would need every one of those runs.

The Cardinals mentioned their 11 World Series championships dozens of times during the pregame ceremony Sunday night.

The Cardinals and Cubs will resume their series on Tuesday at 7:15.