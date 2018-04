Opioid Overdose Crisis in United States

In just four years between 2012 and 2016, nearly 1,900 people died from opioid overdoses in St. Louis, St. Charles and Jefferson City counties.

Those cities and counties have the highest number of opioid overdose deaths in the state.

But Franklin and Lincoln counties join the city and St. Louis county having the highest rates.

The trend is worsening.

St. Louis County saw 237 deaths from opioid abuse in 2016, a 68 percent increase from the year before.

One out of every 66 deaths in Missouri last year was due to opioid abuse.

Across Missouri, 908 people died last year from opioid abuse, nine times the number 15 years ago.

Between 2011 and 2015, bills for opioid-involved emergency room care totaled nearly $100 million, with 43 percent paid by government programs.

Between 2006 and 2015, hospitalizations and emergency visits for opioid overuse in Missouri increased by 139 percent.

In 2015, the total number of opioid-related hospital visits in the state was 29,589 (14,921 were in the St. Louis region).

Opioid abuse affects all ages.

Of those treated at a hospital, the most 45 percent were 30 to 50, while 30 percent were over 50, and 25 percent were under age of 30.

Missouri has received two federal grants to fight the opioid epidemic. One amounts to over $20 million over the next two years to help fund prevention, treatment and recovery services.

The other grant totals $5 million for the next five years and focuses on preventing deaths through training emergency responders and providers, and purchasing and distributing the antidote naloxone.

So far, the grants have funded the purchase of over 8,000 doses of naloxone, training for 4,000 providers and treatment of more than 600 patients.

And in a new approach to treatment, called EPICC, former addicts are intervening with addicts brought to the emergency room after and overdose, and doctors are prescribing a drug that helps ease symptoms of withdrawal, allowing those addicts to respond to treatment.

Each month, about 75 patients agree to meet with a former addict.

There were 23 heroin deaths per 100,000 city residents from 2012 to 2016, the highest rate in Missouri and nearly double the rate in Jefferson County, which ranked second. The city also leads the state in all types of opioid deaths and emergency room visits for prescription painkiller and heroin misuse.

Opioid deaths spiked sharply in the city from 2015 to 2016, from 131 to 273. The 2017 numbers — 161 deaths as of Sept. 18 — are down 30 from last year’s pace.

The troublesome change this year has been the rise in fentanyl, a powerful opioid with a potentially lethal dose of just 2 milligrams.

Of the opioid overdose deaths in St. Louis in 2016, 56 percent involved fentanyl. And 84 percent of overdoses in 2017 involve the drug, city data show.

80 percent of heroin addicts started by abusing prescription painkillers. As prescription pills become too expensive and harder to get, addicts switch to street heroin, which can be as cheap as $5 to $10 a dose.

The purity level of heroin has dramatically increased and the addition of fentanyl has been a game changer. A third of the 64,000 fatal overdoses in the U.S. in 2016 involved fentanyl.

The opioid crisis should be handled like any communicable disease threat.

With a heroin overdose, the neighborhood should be flooded with information, treatment referrals and anti-overdose drugs.

“We need to interrupt the habits, the enablers, the structures that perpetuate the epidemic,” Ross said.

The St. Louis City Department of Health, could not respond to individual opioid overdoses, they don’t have the resources to investigate each and every incident.

The city health department participates in a prescription drug monitoring program that allows doctors to check a patient’s prescribing history and watch for potential abuses. Pharmacists can watch for signs that a patient may need to carry the overdose-reversing treatment naloxone.

The health department plans to hire an epidemiologist to track the data that come out of the drug monitoring program. But the department need additional funding to respond to the epidemic, they need more people and more action.

Why Opioids Became Such a Serious Problem for the United States

When it comes to the consumption of opioids, the United States has the unfortunate honor of leading the world.

For every million Americans, almost 50,000 doses of opioids are taken daily.

That is four times the rate in the United Kingdom.

The enormous gap between the epidemic of opioid abuse in the United States and the shortage in many other countries.

Occasionally, there are good reasons to take opioids such as codeine or morphine. Cancer patients use them to alleviate pain, as do those who are recovering from surgery.

But if you consume too many, you have a problem. And the United States certainly has a problem.

In two years, the city of Kermit, located in West Virginia, received nearly nine million opioid pills, according to a congressional committee. Only 400 people live in Kermit.

In Badlands, the open-air addict camp in Philadelphia, the purest heroin costs $ 5 a bag.

At the national level, opium derivatives killed more than 33,000 people in 2015, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

That figure includes deaths from heroin, an illegal opioid.

But almost half of those deaths involved a prescription opioid, that is, an analgesic purchased at a pharmacy with a prescription from a doctor.

So, why does the United States, more than any other country in the world, have an opioid problem?

There is more than one cause. But these are some of the most important ones.

Unlike most European countries, the USA does not have universal health care that is paid for by taxes.

Instead, Americans must obtain their own insurance, usually through an employer or the government.

What is and what are the effects of the plant kratom, a plant in the coffee family that the DEA wants to ban in the United States?

“Most insurances, especially those that poor people have, do not pay for anything other than a pill,” says Professor Judith Feinberg of the faculty at Medicine at West Virginia University.

“Let’s say you have a 45-year-old patient. They have pain in their lower back, you examine it, and they have a muscle spasm. The best thing is physiotherapy, but nobody will pay for that. So doctors take out their prescription to order pills,” says Feinberg.

“Even if the insurance covers physiotherapy, they probably require prior authorization, which involves a lot of time and paperwork.”

The CDC claims that opioid prescriptions have fallen 18% since their peak in 2010. But the total is still three times higher than in 1999.



“I saw this drug on television”

The US and New Zealand are the only countries that allow prescription drugs to be promoted on television.

What does China have to do with the deadliest drug epidemic in the history of the United States?

According to the Kantar research firm, advertising spending by pharmaceutical companies in the US reached US $ 6.4 billion in 2016, an increase of 64% since 2012.

None of the 10 most advertised brands in 2016 were opioids. But mass marketing of drugs has an effect, says Professor Feinberg.

“As a doctor, people come and say: “I saw this on television, can you give me this drug?’”

In 2015, the American Medical Association requested a ban on ads for prescription drugs. Nothing happened.

Three months later, the extent of US opioid culture was seen at the Super Bowl halftime, the most expensive advertising time strip in the country.

A 60-second ad was dedicated to opioid-induced constipation.

The advertisement, paid for by AstraZeneca, advises patients to visit their doctor and “ask about prescription treatment options.”

Gifts to doctors

In the United States, it is common for pharmaceutical companies to woo doctors in an effort to promote their products.

“They are friendly, attractive, and well-dressed, giving out gifts to everyone. They organize dinners, endorse conferences, and sponsor trips, says Professor Keith Humphreys of Stanford University.

“That affects the prescription.”

During the last four years, the US government published the amounts paid by drug and device companies to doctors and teaching hospitals.

The total in 2016 was more than US $ 8,000 million. More than 630,000 doctors had payment records.

For example, Purdue Pharma, which produces OxyContin, a popular opioid analgesic, made nearly 80,000 transactions in 2016, for a total value of more than US $ 7 million.

The fox and the henhouse.

China: Major Opiate Supplier in the United States

In January of 2016, 36 year old Steele admitted in court to having provided in March of 2015 a lethal dose of fentanyl to the victim, who was identified only by the initials T.R.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, 50 times more powerful than heroin and 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is legally used to treat chronic pain but in recent years has triggered a death crisis in the country due to its abusive consumption.

The defendant also confessed to having purchased the sedative from suppliers in China, in order to later distribute in the cities of Akron and Fairlawn, Ohio, a state in the northeastern center of the United States.

This case, however, was far from shocking to either city’s populations. Its residents have become accustomed to deaths caused by the consumption of this painkiller, one of the drugs that most worries the authorities of the country.

“This is one more human life lost because of the opioids brought to Ohio from China,” prosecutor Carole Rendon in January, who was in charge of the district in which the crime occurred.

Rendon’s words have been replicated by other officials in states such as Kentucky, New Hampshire and West Virginia, where like Ohio, deaths from overdoses of fentanyl and heroin have increased steadily since 2011, to the point of being considered an epidemic.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid originally manufactured to serve as a painkiller and anesthetic; however, its potent effect – being 50 times stronger than heroin – has made it an attractive drug of abuse.

9,580 people died in the US in 2015 due to an overdose on fentanyl and other similar drugs, which is 73% more than in 2014.

• 144 people died every day from drug poisoning in 2015.

• One kilogram is valued to sell at between US $ 3,000 and US $ 5,000. The same amount can be traded for between US $ 40,000 and US $ 80,000 in the US.

• 52,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2015; 63% of those deaths involved an opioid.

DEA, White House

In 2015, the most recent year for which data is available, fentanyl and other similar synthetic opioids killed almost 10,000 people in the US, which is 73% more than in 2014.

The country’s health authority warns that the numbers are only going to increase.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said in last year’s November report that illicit fentanyl is responsible for the overdose crisis that is plaguing the country. And furthermore, that China has a lot to do with it.

Why? Because they are making it.

The Asian giant is the main supplier of illegal fentanyl and other derivatives to the United States, according to the same DEA report from 2016.

The anti-drug agency then explained that the majority of the illegal fentanyl shipments were smuggled in from China – and to a lesser extent from Mexico – through the US postal service.

Traffickers in the Asian country acquire fentanyl powder, associated chemicals, and machines to make pills. The drug is later processed in the USA., and is mixed with heroin or other similar components.

China is a global source of fentanyl because its large pharmaceutical and chemical industries are poorly regulated and monitored, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USCC) said in a report this year.

This committee was created in 2000 to present reports to the US Congress on the relations between both countries.

China has invested internal efforts to regulate the manufacturing and selling of fentanyl and its components, following negotiations which began in 2015 with the US government.

Beijing’s first action, which was carried out in October of this year, was to prohibit the production and sale of more than 100 different synthetic chemicals, among which were some fentanyl compounds.

Paradoxically, these substances had not counted on stricter regulations in China since they were not abusively consumed in the Asian country.

The United States, in turn, announced the opening of a second DEA office in China, and last January its director visited the country for the first time in more than a decade.

Two months after that trip, Beijing added four of the key components used to make fentanyl to the list of banned substances, a decision that the DEA celebrated as a “turning point” in the fight against the illicit trafficking of this drug to the United States.

“Following the ban on these four chemicals, it is difficult to say whether China will continue to be the main fentanyl supplier to the United States,” a DEA spokesperson told BBC Mundo.

However, he added, it is still too early to record a decline in the number of victims of fentanyl consumption in the United States.

These efforts have been positively highlighted by both nations, although the USCC warns that China has had difficulties in monitoring the operation of legal and illegal pharmaceutical laboratories, which has led to a continuation in the production and exportation of illicit drugs.

Furthermore, collaboration between the two countries in this regard involves diplomatic friction, Howard Zhang, editor of the Chinese service of the BBC, explained to BBC World.

“The Chinese government has repeatedly denied that the drugs it exports or used to export were the cause of all the overdose deaths in the United States,” Zhang said.

During a United Nations meeting on narcotics in the middle of last year, Liu Yuejin, Chinese Vice Minister of Public Security, said that countries who use illegal drugs “have no justification in demanding that only drug producing countries fight the manufacturing of them; the consumer market should also address this. “

By mail and with bitcoins

This consumer market, which continues to grow in the United States due to the high incidence of opioid dependency, is a business opportunity for traffickers. Faced the bans imposed by China, they have sought ingenious ways to continue making fentanyl, making it more addictive and cheaper than heroin.

One example of this is the introduction of fentanyl for consumption.

US authorities have confiscated powerful painkiller pills that take on the appearance of less dangerous drugs, such as alprazolam or oxycodone.

On many occasions, said the DEA, the consumer doesn’t even know the pill’s real composition.

Authorities have also detected fentanyl mixed in heroin and cocaine powder or altered in its different chemical compounds, some of which are still legal in China.

What’s more, sales are usually done through dark networks, or encrypted Internet sectors where it is possible to carry out illegal activities. Transactions are often made with the virtual currency bitcoin, which is impossible to track.

Distribution is also a problem, according to US officials, since a large number of opioids, especially fentanyl, enter the country by mail.

This is one of the factors that some US politicians consider to be an issue that does not depend on China, if not on the internal reinforcement of postal service security.

It is for this reason that several US congressmen proposed a bill this month to demanding more advanced technology in the electronic tracking of all packages and large envelopes sent by mail to the United States.

However, officials of the country’s postal service argued that including this technology would cost between US $ 1,200 and US $ 4,800 million over a period of ten years and would harm shipments, since only 40% of foreign countries have the capacity to provide that type of advanced data.

Beyond distribution, the governments of the United States and China ensure that their continued cooperation will greatly contribute to a decrease in the amount of deaths from opioids overdoses in the United States.

However, they also warn that the effectiveness of their strategy can only be proven in a few years.

Meanwhile, local governments in the US will have to continue facing deaths from drug overdoses, which, since 2009, have exceeded those caused by firearms, traffic accidents, suicides and homicides. ⌐

