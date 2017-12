Oprah warns about scammers using her name

On Thursday, Oprah warned her social media followers about a fraud carried out by unidentified sources taking advantage of her name to obtain access to financial information of her fans.

She made the announcement through her personal and Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) accounts. “Hi everybody, I just wanted you to know that somebody out there is trying to scam you, using my name and avatar on social media, asking for money if you sign up for an OWN account on Instagram,” Winfrey says in a video shared through her Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. “It’s a fraud, it’s a fraud, it’s a fraud! Don’t believe it. Don’t give up any of your bank accounts or personal information to anybody posing as me, or anyone else, for that matter. And, have a merry Christmas.”

As the BBC reports, the fraud consists of impostors tricking people into following fake celebrity accounts and sharing confidential details, with the promise of winning, in Oprah’s case, up to $5,000 dollars.

Earlier this month, Chris Pratt alerted his followers of a similar fraud that used his name to get female fans’ numbers.