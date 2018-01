Overnight Wrong-Way Crash Leaves One Killed and Two Injured

Godfrey, Ill. – One person was killed, and two others injured when a wrong-way driver crashed in Godfrey late Wednesday night.

The three-car crash occurred on Route 255 just south of Humbert Road around 10 p.m.

Illinois State Police officials said they were on the phone with a motorist who was reporting the wrong-way driver when the fatal crash occurred.

The wrong-way driver is suspected of being intoxicated at the time of the crash, according to the Illinois State Police Department.

The wrong-way driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Another driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The northbound lanes of Route 255 were closed for at least four hours following the crash.