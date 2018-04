Owner, neighbors and alderwoman express concern after shooting in downtown St. Louis nightclub

After three people were shot outside Mood Lounge, in downtown St. Louis, late Wednesday night when a brawl broke out, neighbors and alderwoman Marlene Davis called for a change surrounding gun culture and expressed concern over the clientele the nightclub attracts.

DJ Lazarus, who was performing at the bar’s open-mike night, said that “things started getting thrown, then it turned into a brawl.” The three male victims, ages 45, 32, and 24, were all reported as stable.

Nearby business owners, such as Maurice Mosley, who owns a hair salon near the nightclub, regretted the way this situation makes downtown St. Louis look. “It makes downtown look bad, but downtown’s not bad. You can’t stop who’s going to visit down here, but if they come down here and make any mistakes, the Metropolitan police is going to take care of it,” said Mosley to KMOV.

Wayne Hayley, the Mood Lounge owner, issued a statement in which he said:

“Like everyone in St. Louis, I am devastated about the horrific events that had taken place last night outside of my establishment. Mood, and the men and women who work there, my security team, and DJ’s have been family for years. From the beginning, Mood has served as a place of celebration within the arts of music, entertainment, DJ’s, and a place where celebrities patronize.

I want to express my profound sadness to all who have been injured through senseless gun play displayed on the streets outside of my establishment. I sympathize with them for I too was shot. Please know that my grief and heart are with you.”

This is the second shooting of the year for this establishment. Three people were shot in a first incident that took place in March.