Padres enjoy dream weekend in Mexico

The San Diego Padres faced the Los Angeles Dodgers last weekend in Monterrey, Mexico, where they beat them 3-0 on Sunday.

Padres manager Andy Green was visibly pleased with both the win and the experience, after the game. “What a great atmosphere,” he said. “How much fun for our club to come down here to Monterrey to enjoy the fans and the city and play in such a great city.” He later added: “It was two really good days of baseball for us,” he said about his team’s wins on Saturday and Sunday after losing on Friday.

“Today was a big game,” said Eric Homer whose second two-run homer in two games won the Padres their second series in the last eight meetings with the Dodgers.

Green acknowledged that the team has underperformed during the last games but felt optimistic after their win in Mexico. “Obviously, we haven’t played a ton of winning baseball. Our record says that. I think we’re seeing a lot of good signs fro our guys. Winning a series is the first step to winning consecutive series.”

The Padres begin on Monday a nine-game homestead against the Nationals, Cardinals and Rockies.

Christian Villanueva, the only Mexican-born player on either roster, added to the excitement in Monterrey over the Padres-Dodgers game.

“It wasn’t really about me,” Villanueva said. “I’m enjoying the wins, I’m enjoying the fact that we won the series, the fact that I got to play in front of my family, my friends and all the Mexican people.”