Pair targeted St. Louis area bathrooms to photograph young girls

Heather McDorman, 29, and Zachary Hamby, 28, were arrested on March 12 after a woman caught McDorman photographing a young girl at a bathroom at the South County Center mall. Now, police have identified several locations where the pair operated. McDorman took the pictures and then shared them with Hamby. Hamby has admitted to instructing McDorman to take the pictures at these public places.

The list of places includes:

Walmart at 3270 Telegraph Road in South County on March 5 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

New Life St. Louis Church at 11570 Mark Twain Lane in Bridgeton on March 7 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Walmart at 11900 St. Charles Rock Road in Bridgeton on March 7 from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Apostolic Pentecostal Church at 901 Barracksview Road in the Mehlville area on March 8 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mid Rivers Mall in St. Peters on March 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and again on March 12 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

South County Center Mall on Feb. 27 from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.; Feb 28, 2018 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.; March 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; March 8 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.; and March 12 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

West County Center Mall in Des Peres on Feb. 28 from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Police asked that anyone at these locations and times with a female child who could have used the restrooms, call 314-615-8618.

Both McDorman and Hamby also were charged with statutory sodomy since they pleaded guilty to abusing a 4-year-old boy. McDorman was also charged with invasion of privacy. Authorities haven’t found any evidence that the pictures were shared online.