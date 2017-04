St. Louis, MO. April 5. Panera Bread Co. to be acquired by Krispy Kreme for $7.5 billion

JAB Holding, the investment firm that controls the Krispy Kreme chain and coffee brands Keurig, reached an agreement to acquire Panera Bread.

Ron Shaich, Panera chairman and CEO said, according to KMOV, that Panera has been one of the most successful restaurant companies in history. JAB is expanding its empire of coffee-related brands with the acquisition of publicly traded Panera in a deal worth more than $7 billion.

Panera will continue to be operated independently by current management team.

Panera is an attractive acquisition because it embraces technology and focuses on healthy food.

“People can order through their mobile app and pick up at the store. When you go in the store you can order at a kiosk, it’ll bring up the order you had last time. So I think in terms of technology and their loyalty card, they’re well ahead of their peers,” said Russo, senior analyst, according to KMOV.

Some brands owned by JAB include Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Caribou coffee Company, Keurig Green Mountain and Einstein Noah Restaurant Group.