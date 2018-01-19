Parents Chained 13 Malnourished Kids to Furniture, Taunted Them with Food

The parents of 13 sisters and brothers found malnourished in their family home were charged Thursday with torture, abuse and other counts that could keep them in prison for the rest of their lives, a prosecutor said.
Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin described a house of horrors in which David Turpin, 57, and Louise Turpin, 49, raised their children amid filth, chained to furniture and taunted with food they desperately needed but were relentlessly denied.
“There are cases that stick with you, that haunt you,” Hestrin said at a press conference Thursday. “Sometimes in this business we are faced with looking at human depravity.”
The Turpins each face 12 counts of torture, seven counts of abuse of a dependent adult, six counts of child abuse or neglect and 12 counts of false imprisonment. David Turpin also faces one count of committing a lewd act by force or fear, the first indication from authorities the case may involve sexual abuse.
The defendants each were being held in lieu of $9 million bail, but Hestrin said he will ask bail be raised to $13 million.
Authorities arrested the couple Sunday after their 17-year-old daughter grabbed a cellphone, jumped out a window and fled into the night. She called 911, telling police her 12 siblings were being essentially held hostage by their parents, with some padlocked to their beds.
Hestrin said the courageous teen plotted her escape for two years, and that a sibling fled with her but was frightened and returned to the home.
Officers found the children living in squalor. Hestrin said three children were chained to furniture when officers arrived, but the parents had freed two of them by the time officers entered the home.
The children ranged in age from 2 to 29, but they were so malnourished that all of them looked like minors, Hestrin said. The 29-year-old female victim weighed 82 pounds, he said.
Hestrin said that, except for the 2-year-old, all the children showed symptoms of severe malnourishment, including mental impairment. He also shed light on what life looked like inside the four-bedroom, Spanish-style residence in a sprawling development of closely packed, tidy homes.
The victims would typically go to sleep about 5 a.m., sleep all day and stay up all night, Hestrin said. They were allowed to shower only once a year, he said.
What started out as neglect became severe and prolonged abuse that eventually involved beatings and strangulations, Hestrin said. He said the victims were restrained with ropes and sometimes hogtied as punishment. Later, chains and padlocks were used.
The parents had toys wrapped in the house that they didn’t give to the kids. They also bought food, such as pies, for themselves and then left it out on the counter. The children were told that they could look at the food, but could not eat it, Hestrin said.
The children were home schooled, and state records listed David Turpin, who has worked as an engineer at Northrop Grumman, as the principal. But Hestrin said they victims lacked basic knowledge, with some not knowing what a police officer was.
A primary activity was writing in journals, and Hestrin said investigators were reading through hundreds of them seeking evidence in the case.
In nearby Corona, the local Chamber of Commerce collected money, clothes and other contributions for the victims. Other items needed for the victims included crafts, Play-Doh, Legos, journals, notebooks, crayons and “books dealing with emotions and feelings,” the chamber said.
“They have absolutely nothing,” Corona Mayor Karen Spiegel told The Press-Enterprise in Riverside.
Members of the extended family expressed shock at the reports, and all said they had not visited with the family in years.
David Turpin’s mother, Betty Turpin, told the Southern California News Group that she last saw the family six years ago.
“They are the sweetest family,” said Turpin, 81. “They were just like any ordinary family.”
Padres encadenaban a sus 13 hijos malnutridos a muebles, los provocaban con comida
Los padres de 13 hermanas y hermanos encontrados desnutridos en su hogar fueron acusados el jueves de tortura, abuso y otros cargos que podrían mantenerlos en prisión por el resto de sus vidas, dijo un fiscal.
El fiscal de distrito del condado de Riverside, Mike Hestrin, describió una casa de horrores en la que David Turpin, de 57 años, y Louise Turpin, de 49, criaron a sus hijos en medio de la inmundicia, encadenados a los muebles, provocándolos con los alimentos que necesitaban desesperadamente pero que les fueron negados implacablemente.
“Hay casos que se te quedan grabados, que te atormentan”, dijo Hestrin en una conferencia de prensa el jueves. “A veces en este negocio nos enfrentamos a mirar de frente a la depravación humana”.
Los Turpins enfrentan cada uno 12 cargos de tortura, siete cargos de abuso de un adulto dependiente, seis cargos de abuso o negligencia infantil y 12 cargos de encarcelamiento falso. David Turpin también se enfrenta a un cargo de cometer un acto lascivo por fuerza o miedo, la primera indicación de las autoridades de que el caso puede implicar abuso sexual.
A cada uno de los acusados se le fijó una fianza de $9 millones, pero Hestrin dijo que pedirá que se aumente a $13 millones.
Las autoridades arrestaron a la pareja el domingo después de que su hija de 17 años agarró un teléfono celular, saltó por una ventana y huyó a la noche. Llamó al 911, y le dijo a la policía que sus 12 hermanos eran prácticamente tomados como rehenes por sus padres, con algunos amarrados con candado en la cama.
Hestrin dijo que la valiente adolescente tramó su escape durante dos años, y que un hermano huyó con ella, pero se asustó y regresó a la casa.
Los oficiales encontraron a los niños viviendo en la miseria. Hestrin dijo que tres niños estaban encadenados a los muebles cuando llegaron los agentes, pero que los padres ya habían liberado a dos cuando los agentes entraron a la casa.
Los niños tenían entre 2 y 29 años, pero estaban tan desnutridos que parecían menores, dijo Hestrin. La víctima femenina de 29 años pesaba 82 libras, dijo.
Hestrin dijo que, a excepción del niño de 2 años, todos los niños mostraban síntomas de desnutrición severa, incluida discapacidad mental. También arrojó luz sobre cómo era la vida dentro de la residencia de cuatro dormitorios, de estilo español, en un extenso desarrollo de casas en serie.
Las víctimas generalmente se iban a dormir a las 5 a.m., dormían todo el día y permanecían despiertas toda la noche, dijo Hestrin. Se les permitía ducharse solo una vez al año.
Lo que comenzó como negligencia se convirtió en abuso severo y prolongado que eventualmente involucró golpes y estrangulaciones, dijo Hestrin. Dijo que las víctimas fueron restringidas con cuerdas y a veces atadas como castigo. Más tarde, se usaron cadenas y candados.
Los padres tenían juguetes envueltos en la casa que no les dieron a los niños. También compraban comida, como pasteles, para ellos y luego la dejaban en el mostrador. A los niños se les dijo que podían mirar la comida, pero que no podían comerla, dijo Hestrin.
Los niños fueron educados en el hogar, y los registros estatales listan a David Turpin, quien trabajó como ingeniero en Northrop Grumman, como director. Pero Hestrin dijo que las víctimas carecían de los conocimientos básicos, y algunos no sabían lo que era un agente de policía.
Una actividad principal fue escribir en diarios, y Hestrin dijo que los investigadores estaban leyendo a través de cientos de ellos buscando evidencia en el caso.
En Corona, la Cámara de Comercio local recaudó dinero, ropa y otras contribuciones para las víctimas. Otros artículos necesarios para las víctimas incluyen manualidades, Play-Doh, Legos, diarios, cuadernos, crayones y “libros sobre emociones y sentimientos”, dijo la cámara.
“No tienen absolutamente nada”, dijo la alcaldesa de Corona Karen Spiegel a The Press-Enterprise en Riverside.
Parientes de la familia expresaron conmoción ante los informes, y todos dijeron que no habían visitado a la familia en años.
La madre de David Turpin, Betty Turpin, le dijo al Southern California News Group que vio por última vez a la familia hace seis años.
“Son la familia más dulce”, dijo Turpin, de 81 años. “Eran como cualquier familia común y corriente”.