Paris Knife Attack: reactions and police investigation

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man killed one person and wounded four others in Paris’ Opera District when he slashed passers-by with a knife, in what has been called a terrorist attack.
The attacker was shot down by police when he charged against them. Witnesses are reporting that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic.
Khamzat Azimov, the attacker, was a Frenchman born in Chechnya. The islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and called the suspect one of its “soldiers.” Through its Aamaq news agency, the terrorist group released a posthumous video showing the attacker calling on Muslims in Europe to “take action in the land of disbelievers.” Asimov is shown calling for French citizens to pressure their government “if they want it (the attacks) to stop.”
French President Emmanuel Macron recognized the swift police action and offered his prayers for victims and their families. “France once again paid the price of blood but did not give an inch to the enemies of freedom,” he said on Twitter.
The man killed was 29 years old and has not yet been identified. The four injured during the attack were hospitalized. Two were reported to be in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.
Less than 24 hours after the attack, police detained Azimov’s parents in the northern 18th district of Paris and held in custody a friend in Strasbourg, a French city on the border with Germany.
Investigators want to learn if the suspect had help or any co-conspirators. Azimov was on a police watch list for radicalism, a judicial official told The Associated Press, but he had a clean criminal record and did not know his victims.
American President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the attack but also called for a change in the thought process when dealing with terrorism. “So sad to see the terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on,” Trump tweeted. “This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful & successful country” Changes to our thought process on terror must be made.” He did not elaborate further on what changes he was referring to.
Chechnya’s President Ramban Kadyrov highlighted that Azimov was only born and not raised in Chechnya, and was effectively a Frenchman. “I consider it necessary to state that all responsibility for the fact that Khamzat Azimov went on the road of crime lies completely with the authorities of France. He was only born in Chechnya, and his growing up, the formation of his personality, his views and persuasions occurred in French society,” he said.
Several Chechens have been known to join the ranks of the Islamic State, particularly early in their fighting in Syria and Iraq.
The attack brought back the ghost of terrorism back to France and, particularly, Paris, who has has seen numerous terrorist attacks since 2015 when a man attacked the satyrical publication’s premises of Charlie Hebdo. Then, on November 2015, several attacks were coordinated throughout the city, the biggest one at the Bataclan concert hall were 90 people were killed.
Ataque terrorista en París: reacciones e investigación policial
El sábado, un hombre de 20 años mató a una persona e hirió a otras cuatro en el distrito de la Ópera de París cuando atacó a los transeúntes con un cuchillo, en lo que se ha denominado un ataque terrorista.
El atacante fue derribado por la policía cuando intentaba atacarlos. Los testigos informan que el sospechoso gritó “Allahu Akbar” o “Dios es grande” en árabe.
Khamzat Azimov, el atacante, era un francés nacido en Chechenia. El Estado islámico se atribuyó la responsabilidad del ataque y llamó al sospechoso uno de sus “soldados”. A través de su agencia de noticias Aamaq, el grupo terrorista lanzó un video póstumo que mostraba al atacante llamando a los musulmanes en Europa a “actuar en la tierra de los incrédulos”. Asimov es mostrado llamando a los ciudadanos franceses a presionar a su gobierno “si quieren que los ataques se detengan”.
El presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, reconoció la rápida acción policial y ofreció sus oraciones por las víctimas y sus familias. “Francia una vez más pagó el precio de la sangre, pero no cedió ni una pulgada a los enemigos de la libertad”, dijo en Twitter.
El hombre asesinado tenía 29 años y aún no ha sido identificado. Los cuatro heridos durante el ataque fueron hospitalizados. Dos fueron reportados en estado crítico y otros dos tuvieron lesiones menores.
Menos de 24 horas después del ataque, la policía detuvo a los padres de Azimov en el distrito 18 del norte de París y detuvo a un amigo suyo en Estrasburgo, una ciudad francesa en la frontera con Alemania.
Los investigadores quieren saber si el sospechoso tuvo ayuda o algún otro conspirador. Azimov estaba en la lista de vigilancia policial por radicalismo, dijo un funcionario judicial a The Associated Press, pero no tenía antecedentes penales ni conocía a sus víctimas.
El presidente estadounidense, Donald Trump, expresó su tristeza por el ataque, pero también pidió un cambio en el proceso de pensamiento cuando se trata de terrorismo. “Es muy triste ver el ataque terrorista en París. En algún momento los países tendrán que abrir los ojos y ver qué está pasando realmente”, tuiteó Trump. “Este tipo de enfermedad y odio no es compatible con un país amoroso, pacífico y exitoso. Se deben hacer cambios en nuestro proceso de pensamiento sobre el terrorismo”. No dio más detalles sobre a qué cambios se refería.
El presidente de Chechenia, Ramban Kadyrov, destacó que Azimov nació y no fue criado en Chechenia, y que su formación era francesa, no chechena. “Considero necesario declarar que toda la responsabilidad por el hecho de que Khamzat Azimov siguió el camino del crimen recae completamente en las autoridades de Francia. Él nació solo en Chechenia, y su crecimiento, la formación de su personalidad, sus puntos de vista y sus persuasiones ocurrieron en la sociedad francesa”, dijo.
Se sabe que varios chechenos se unieron a las filas del Estado Islámico, particularmente al comienzo de su lucha en Siria e Irak.
El ataque trajo de vuelta el fantasma del terrorismo a Francia y, particularmente, a París, que ha visto numerosos ataques terroristas desde enero de 2015 cuando un hombre atacó las instalaciones de la publicación satírica de Charlie Hebdo. Luego, en noviembre de 2015, se coordinaron varios ataques en toda la ciudad, el más grande en la sala de conciertos Bataclan, donde murieron 90 personas.