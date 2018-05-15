Paris Knife Attack: reactions and police investigation

On Saturday, a 20-year-old man killed one person and wounded four others in Paris’ Opera District when he slashed passers-by with a knife, in what has been called a terrorist attack.

The attacker was shot down by police when he charged against them. Witnesses are reporting that the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar,” or “God is great” in Arabic.

Khamzat Azimov, the attacker, was a Frenchman born in Chechnya. The islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack and called the suspect one of its “soldiers.” Through its Aamaq news agency, the terrorist group released a posthumous video showing the attacker calling on Muslims in Europe to “take action in the land of disbelievers.” Asimov is shown calling for French citizens to pressure their government “if they want it (the attacks) to stop.”

French President Emmanuel Macron recognized the swift police action and offered his prayers for victims and their families. “France once again paid the price of blood but did not give an inch to the enemies of freedom,” he said on Twitter.

The man killed was 29 years old and has not yet been identified. The four injured during the attack were hospitalized. Two were reported to be in critical condition and two others had minor injuries.

Less than 24 hours after the attack, police detained Azimov’s parents in the northern 18th district of Paris and held in custody a friend in Strasbourg, a French city on the border with Germany.

Investigators want to learn if the suspect had help or any co-conspirators. Azimov was on a police watch list for radicalism, a judicial official told The Associated Press, but he had a clean criminal record and did not know his victims.

American President Donald Trump expressed sadness over the attack but also called for a change in the thought process when dealing with terrorism. “So sad to see the terror Attack in Paris. At some point countries will have to open their eyes & see what is really going on,” Trump tweeted. “This kind of sickness & hatred is not compatible with a loving, peaceful & successful country” Changes to our thought process on terror must be made.” He did not elaborate further on what changes he was referring to.

Chechnya’s President Ramban Kadyrov highlighted that Azimov was only born and not raised in Chechnya, and was effectively a Frenchman. “I consider it necessary to state that all responsibility for the fact that Khamzat Azimov went on the road of crime lies completely with the authorities of France. He was only born in Chechnya, and his growing up, the formation of his personality, his views and persuasions occurred in French society,” he said.

Several Chechens have been known to join the ranks of the Islamic State, particularly early in their fighting in Syria and Iraq.

The attack brought back the ghost of terrorism back to France and, particularly, Paris, who has has seen numerous terrorist attacks since 2015 when a man attacked the satyrical publication’s premises of Charlie Hebdo. Then, on November 2015, several attacks were coordinated throughout the city, the biggest one at the Bataclan concert hall were 90 people were killed.