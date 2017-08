Patient Guide: Foot Changes during Pregnancy

Pregnant women often see changes in foot size and shape

Many women experience foot changes during pregnancy. The size of the feet may increase and the arches may become flatter. Some women also notice instability in their feet or ankles. For some these changes are temporary and pass after giving birth, but others notice permanent foot changes that affect the shoes they are able to wear.

Why does pregnancy affect the feet? Think weight gain and hormonal shifts.

“Normal pregnancy weight gain can cause changes in the way a woman walks and lead to instability, and fluid build-up in the lower extremities makes the feet larger,” says Sudheer Reddy, MD, a foot and ankle orthopedic specialist in Frederick, Md. “Hormonal changes also make the ligaments of the foot looser, which in turn affects arch height and foot length.”

What can pregnant women do about uncomfortable foot changes? Foot and ankle orthopedic specialists offer several suggestions.

“Compression stockings can help reduce swelling,” says Reddy, “as can regular walking and low-impact exercise. Proper hydration and frequent calf stretching can also help reduce foot and ankle discomfort during pregnancy.”

