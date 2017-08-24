Patient Guide: Injection for Plantar Fasciitis

Can a steroid injection help your heel pain?
Rosemont, Ill. August 24, 2017 – Nearly 10 percent of people have pain in the bottom of the heel at some point in their lives. The most common reason is plantar fasciitis, which can be caused by too much activity, ill-fitting shoes, flat feet, or excessive weight. The plantar fascia is the thick band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes.
If you’ve been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, you may know that treatment typically includes daily stretching and changing your activity to rest your foot. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications can also help, say foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. If these treatments do not decrease pain, the next step can be shock wave therapy or steroid injections into the plantar fascia.
Not everyone can have plantar fascia injections. For those who can try an injection for their pain, an office visit with a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon is needed. If an injection is performed, a thin needle is used to inject the medicines into the foot. The numbing sensation will last for a few hours, and the steroid will relieve heel pain for several weeks to months. During this time, patients should resume foot stretching.
Injections will not cure plantar fasciitis, but they can relieve pain temporarily. Stretching remains the top recommendation of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. For a photo guide to plantar fascia stretching, consult the Plantar Fasciitis page at FootCareMD.org, the patient education website of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS).
Guía del paciente: Inyección para fascitis plantar
¿Una inyección de esteroides le puede ayudar con el dolor del talón?
Rosemont, Ill. 24 de agosto de 2017 – Cerca del 10 por ciento de las personas sienten dolor en la parte inferior del talón en algún momento de sus vidas. La razón más común es la fascitis plantar, que puede ser causada por demasiada actividad, zapatos con mal calce, pies planos o exceso de peso. La fascia plantar es la gruesa capa de tejido que conecta el hueso del talón con los dedos de los pies.
Si le han diagnosticado fascitis plantar, posiblemente ya sepa que el tratamiento incluye estiramientos diarios y un cambio de actividades para descansar su pie. Según los especialistas ortopédicos de pie y tobillo, los medicamentos antiinflamatorios sin esteroides también pueden ayudar. Si estos tratamientos no disminuyen el dolor, el próximo paso es una terapia de ondas de choque o inyecciones de esteroides en la fascia plantar.
No todo el mundo puede recibir inyecciones en la fascia plantar. Aquellos que puedan intentar con la inyección para el dolor, es necesaria una visita al consultorio del especialista ortopédico del pie y tobillo. Para la inyección se utiliza una pequeña aguja para introducir los medicamentos en el pie. La sensación de entumecimiento durará unas horas, y los esteroides aliviarán el dolor en el talón durante varias semanas o meses. Durante este tiempo, los pacientes deben hacer ejercicios de estiramiento.
Las inyecciones no curan la fascitis plantar, pero alivian temporalmente el dolor. El estiramiento es la primera recomendación de los especialistas ortopédicos de pie y tobillo. Para una guía fotográfica para estirar la fascia plantar, consulte la página Fascitis plantar en FootCareMD.org, el sitio de educación para pacientes de la Sociedad Ortopédica Estadounidense de Pie y Tobillo (AOFAS).