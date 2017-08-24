Patient Guide: Injection for Plantar Fasciitis

Can a steroid injection help your heel pain?

Rosemont, Ill. August 24, 2017 – Nearly 10 percent of people have pain in the bottom of the heel at some point in their lives. The most common reason is plantar fasciitis, which can be caused by too much activity, ill-fitting shoes, flat feet, or excessive weight. The plantar fascia is the thick band of tissue that connects your heel bone to your toes.

If you’ve been diagnosed with plantar fasciitis, you may know that treatment typically includes daily stretching and changing your activity to rest your foot. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medications can also help, say foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. If these treatments do not decrease pain, the next step can be shock wave therapy or steroid injections into the plantar fascia.

Not everyone can have plantar fascia injections. For those who can try an injection for their pain, an office visit with a foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeon is needed. If an injection is performed, a thin needle is used to inject the medicines into the foot. The numbing sensation will last for a few hours, and the steroid will relieve heel pain for several weeks to months. During this time, patients should resume foot stretching.

Injections will not cure plantar fasciitis, but they can relieve pain temporarily. Stretching remains the top recommendation of foot and ankle orthopaedic surgeons. For a photo guide to plantar fascia stretching, consult the Plantar Fasciitis page at FootCareMD.org, the patient education website of the American Orthopaedic Foot & Ankle Society (AOFAS).