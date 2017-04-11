Patricia McKissack, honored author of children’s books, dies at 72
St. Louis, MO. April 11 – At the age of 72, Patricia C. McKissack, author of children’s books on African-American history, folklore and stories, has died.
McKissack, of the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday at a restaurant. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead of cardio-respiratory arrest.
McKissack and her husband, Fredrick McKissack, published more than 100 books. She was a board member of the National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance.
In 1993 “The Dark-Thirty: Southern Tales of the Supernatural” won her a Newbery Honor and the King Author Award. That same year, she and her husband also won a Coretta Scott King Honor for “Sojourner Truth: Ain’t I a Woman?”
Patricia McKissack, honorable autora de libros infantiles, muere a los 72 años
St. Louis, MO. 11 de abril 11 – A la edad de 72 años murió Patricia C. McKissack, autora de libros infantiles sobre la historia afroamericana, folclore e historias.
McKissack, residente del suburbio de Chesterfield en St. Louis, murió el viernes pasado en un restaurante. Fue llevada al hospital donde se le declaró muerta por un paro cardiorrespiratorio.
McKissack y su esposo, Fredrick McKissack, publicaron más de 100 libros. Formaba parte del consejo de la Alianza Nacional de Libros Infantiles y Alfabetización de los Estados Unidos.
En 1993 ganó los Premios Newbery Honor y King Arthur por “The Dark-Thirty: Southern Tales of the Supernatural”. Ese mismo año, ella y su esposo también fueron galardonados con el Honor Coretta Scott King por “Sojourner Truth: Ain’t I a Woman?”