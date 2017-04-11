Patricia McKissack, honored author of children’s books, dies at 72

St. Louis, MO. April 11 – At the age of 72, Patricia C. McKissack, author of children’s books on African-American history, folklore and stories, has died.

McKissack, of the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, passed away on Friday at a restaurant. She was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead of cardio-respiratory arrest.

McKissack and her husband, Fredrick McKissack, published more than 100 books. She was a board member of the National Children’s Book and Literacy Alliance.

In 1993 “The Dark-Thirty: Southern Tales of the Supernatural” won her a Newbery Honor and the King Author Award. That same year, she and her husband also won a Coretta Scott King Honor for “Sojourner Truth: Ain’t I a Woman?”