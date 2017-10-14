Saturday , October 14 2017
Pattonville Students Punished For Racist Bullying On Bus

Red Latina



Tuesday afternoon, 11-year old Reginald Keeton said was riding the bus home from Holman Middle School in the Pattonville District when two older students on the bus began verbally and physically attacking him. Photo Credit: KSDK

 

St. Louis, MO. October 13 – The Pattonville school district says federal privacy law prevents it from saying what type of punishment two white boys will get for allegedly bulling an African American boy on the school bus.

The district says the older boys “tapped” the younger boy on the forehead and chin several times. The victim’s mother says they actually “hit” her son on the head with a cell phone and left a bump. Both sides agree the older boys mentioned the KKK. The district released a statement saying only the culprits are facing “disciplinary consequences.”

All three students attend the Holman Middle School.

 


Estudiantes de Pattonville castigados por acoso racista en autobús

 

St. Louis, MO. 13 de octubre – El distrito escolar de Pattonville dice que la ley federal de privacidad impide que revele qué tipo de castigo recibirán dos muchachos blancos por presuntamente acosar a un niño afroamericano en el autobús escolar.

El distrito dice que los muchachos mayores “golpearon” al muchacho más joven en la frente y la barbilla varias veces. La madre de la víctima dice que en realidad “golpearon” a su hijo en la cabeza con un teléfono celular y le dejaron un chichón. Ambas partes coinciden en que los chicos mayores mencionaron el KKK. El distrito emitió una declaración diciendo que sólo los culpables están enfrentando “consecuencias disciplinarias”.

Los tres estudiantes asisten a la Escuela Secundaria Holman.

 


 

