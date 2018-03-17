Pedestrian bridge collapses on Florida University Campus

A pedestrian bridge collapsed this Thursday afternoon on the campus of the Florida International University, in Miami. Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse and several are reported killed.
The bridge, which connects the campus with the city of Sweetwater, west of Miami, had just been installed a few days ago. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told CBS News that there are several fatalities resulting from the collapse. He added that the bridge was still under construction and not open to pedestrians.
Witnesses said they heard a loud noise and then saw multiple cars crushed underneath the bridge. They also reported to not having seen any pedestrians on the bridge. According to CBS Miami, two workers were replacing something on the side of the bridge, when it collapsed.
The company responsible for building the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, tweeted that they “will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way”.
The bridge was constructed using an innovative approach called accelerated bridge construction, which is supposed to reduce potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians. It was also the first bridge in the world to be constructed entirely of self-cleaning concrete.
Florida governor Rick Scott tweeted that he is in contact with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez and will be in constant communication throughout the day.
Puente peatonal colapsa en campus de la Universidad de Florida
Un puente peatonal colapsó este jueves por la tarde en el campus de la Universidad Internacional de Florida, en Miami. De cinco a seis vehículos fueron aplastados en el colapso y varios murieron.
El puente, que conecta el campus con la ciudad de Sweetwater, al oeste de Miami, acababa de instalarse hacía unos días. El teniente de la Patrulla de Caminos de la Florida, Alejandro Camacho, dijo a CBS News que hay varias muertes como resultado del colapso. Agregó que el puente todavía estaba en construcción y no abierto a peatones.
Los testigos dijeron que escucharon un fuerte ruido y luego vieron varios autos aplastados debajo del puente. También informaron que no había peatones en el puente. Según CBS Miami, dos trabajadores estaban reemplazando algo en el lado del puente, cuando colapsó.
La compañía responsable de la construcción del puente, Munilla Construction Management, tuiteó que “llevará a cabo una investigación completa para determinar exactamente qué salió mal y cooperará con los investigadores en escena en todos los sentidos”.
El puente se construyó utilizando un enfoque innovador llamado construcción acelerada de puentes, cuya finalidad es reducir riesgos potenciales para trabajadores, viajeros y peatones. También era el primer puente en el mundo construido completamente de hormigón que se limpia solo.
El gobernador de Florida, Rick Scott, tuiteó que está en contacto con el jefe de policía del Condado de Miami-Dade, Juan Pérez, y que mantendrá una comunicación constante durante todo el día.