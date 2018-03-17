Pedestrian bridge collapses on Florida University Campus

A pedestrian bridge collapsed this Thursday afternoon on the campus of the Florida International University, in Miami. Five to six vehicles were crushed in the collapse and several are reported killed.

The bridge, which connects the campus with the city of Sweetwater, west of Miami, had just been installed a few days ago. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alejandro Camacho told CBS News that there are several fatalities resulting from the collapse. He added that the bridge was still under construction and not open to pedestrians.

Witnesses said they heard a loud noise and then saw multiple cars crushed underneath the bridge. They also reported to not having seen any pedestrians on the bridge. According to CBS Miami, two workers were replacing something on the side of the bridge, when it collapsed.

The company responsible for building the bridge, Munilla Construction Management, tweeted that they “will conduct a full investigation to determine exactly what went wrong and will cooperate with investigators on scene in every way”.

The bridge was constructed using an innovative approach called accelerated bridge construction, which is supposed to reduce potential risks to workers, commuters and pedestrians. It was also the first bridge in the world to be constructed entirely of self-cleaning concrete.

Florida governor Rick Scott tweeted that he is in contact with Miami-Dade County Police Chief Juan Perez and will be in constant communication throughout the day.



