Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. MARCH 3. A woman was killed when she was struck by a car while crossing the street on the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue about 11:50 a.m., St. Louis police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to a witness, the vehicle that struck the woman was traveling at high speed, and initially run from the accident, but was later recovered in the 3000 block of Whittier Street.
A 21-year-old suspect was taken in custody.
Peatón muere tras un accidente en la avenida Natural Bridge en St. Louis
ST. LOUIS. MARZO 3. Una mujer fue asesinada cuando fue golpeada por un automóvil mientras cruzaba la calle en el bloque 4200 de la avenida Natural Bridge alrededor de las 11:50 a.m., dijo la policía de St. Louis. La mujer fue declarada muerta en la escena.
Según un testigo, el vehículo que golpeó a la mujer viajaba a alta velocidad, e inicialmente se escapó del accidente, pero fue recuperado más tarde en el bloque 3000 de la calle Whittier.
Un sospechoso de 21 años fue detenido.