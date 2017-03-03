Pedestrian killed in hit and run accident on Natural Bridge Avenue in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS. MARCH 3. A woman was killed when she was struck by a car while crossing the street on the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue about 11:50 a.m., St. Louis police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a witness, the vehicle that struck the woman was traveling at high speed, and initially run from the accident, but was later recovered in the 3000 block of Whittier Street.

A 21-year-old suspect was taken in custody.