Penalization for marijuana possession in St. Louis drops to $25

Passed unanimously by the city’s Board of Aldermen, St. Louis has officially lowered the fine for small marijuana possession to just $25 dollars.

The new amount marks a start decrease from the previous $100 to $500 fine. The 2018 bill was sponsored by aldermanic president Lewis Reed and then signed into law by Mayor Lyda Krewson. It is effective immediately.

As liberal as the bill may be, an even more liberal bill proposed by alderwoman Megan Ellya Green would have completely decriminalized marijuana, but it faced opposition for turning a blind eye to the drug trade problem in the city and won’t be able to be passed this time around. Green, however, has said she will fight for the passing of her bill next time around.

Though the $25 fine may appear almost insignificant, the truth is that marijuana possession is still considered a criminal offense in St. Louis, so agreeing to pay the fine would mean pleading guilty to the possession and have it included in criminal records.