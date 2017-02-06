Pence: Trump is evaluating Iran nuclear pact
Washington, Feb 6 (EFE).- Vice President Mike Pence said Sunday that the Donald Trump administration is “evaluating” whether or not it will continue to maintain the nuclear agreement with Iran and five great powers, a pact the new president harshly criticized during his election campaign.
“Well, we’re evaluating that as we speak,” Pence told ABC News in a Sunday interview in response to a question about whether the Trump administration would continue to be bound by the 2015 pact.
“I think the president will make that decision in the days ahead. And he’ll listen to all of his advisers, but make no mistake about it. The resolve of this president is such that Iran would do well to think twice about their continued hostile and belligerent actions,” the vice president added.
The administration on Friday imposed sanctions on 25 individuals and entities linked with Tehran’s ballistic missile program in response to Iran’s medium-range missile test a week ago.
“Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President (Barack) Obama was to them. Not me!” Trump posted on Twitter on Friday.
Despite his criticism of the nuclear accord reached by the Obama administration with Tehran, Trump has made no move to date to withdraw from the multilateral pact, to which Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Russia and China are also party.
Both US Defense Secretary James Mattis and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have come out against withdrawing from the pact, although the latter during his Senate confirmation hearing recommended a “complete review” of its terms.
In imposing new sanctions on Iran last Friday, the Trump administration warned that that was only a first step toward counteracting Iran’s “provocative behavior,” and National Security Adviser Michael Flynn announced the end of US “tolerance” regarding the Islamic Republic.
“The Trump Administration will no longer tolerate Iran’s provocations that threaten our interests. The days of turning a blind eye to Iran’s hostile and belligerent actions toward the United States and the world community are over,” Flynn said in a White House statement.
Pence: Trump está evaluando el pacto nuclear de Irán
Washington, 6 de febrero – El vicepresidente Mike Pence dijo el domingo que el gobierno de Donald Trump está “evaluando” si mantendrá o no el acuerdo nuclear con Irán y cinco grandes potencias, un pacto que el nuevo presidente criticó duramente durante su campaña electoral.
“Bueno, estamos evaluando eso mientras hablamos”, dijo Pence a ABC News en una entrevista del domingo en respuesta a una pregunta acerca de si el gobierno de Trump seguiría estando vinculado por el pacto de 2015.
“Creo que el presidente tomará esa decisión en los próximos días y escuchará a todos sus asesores, pero no se equivoquen.” La resolución de este presidente es tal que Irán haría bien en pensar dos veces en su continuidad con acciones hostiles y beligerantes “, agregó el vicepresidente.
El viernes, la administración impuso sanciones a 25 personas y entidades vinculadas con el programa de misiles balísticos de Teherán en respuesta a la prueba de misiles de alcance medio de Irán hace una semana.
“Irán está jugando con fuego – no aprecian lo ‘bueno’ que el Presidente (Barack) Obama fue con ellos, ¡yo no!” Trump publicó en Twitter el viernes.
A pesar de sus críticas al acuerdo nuclear alcanzado por el gobierno de Obama con Teherán, Trump no ha hecho ningún movimiento hasta la fecha para retirarse del pacto multilateral, del que Alemania, el Reino Unido, Francia, Rusia y China también son parte.
Tanto el Secretario de Defensa de Estados Unidos, James Mattis, como el Secretario de Estado Rex Tillerson, se manifestaron en contra de retirarse del pacto, aunque este último durante su audiencia de confirmación del Senado recomendó una “revisión completa” de sus términos.
Al imponer nuevas sanciones a Irán el viernes pasado, el gobierno de Trump advirtió que eso era sólo un primer paso para contrarrestar el “comportamiento provocativo” de Irán, y el asesor de Seguridad Nacional Michael Flynn anunció el fin de la “tolerancia” estadounidense con respecto a la República Islámica.
“La Administración Trump ya no tolerará las provocaciones iraníes que amenazan nuestros intereses”, dijo Flynn en un comunicado de la Casa Blanca.Los días de cerrar los ojos a las acciones hostiles y beligerantes de Irán hacia Estados Unidos y la comunidad mundial han terminado.